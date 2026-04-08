HENNGE Inc. to Sponsor ASCII Edge Newark and Present Keynote on Identity-First Security

HENNGE

HENNGE Inc. to Sponsor ASCII Edge Newark, Featured in Keynote on Identity-First Security

We look forward to connecting with the ASCII community in Newark and continuing to build strong partnerships across the channel.” — Robert Sharp, President and CEO of HENNGE Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HENNGE Inc. , a cloud identity security company, today announced its participation as a sponsor of ASCII Edge Newark, taking place April 22–23, 2026, at the Newark Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey.Part of The ASCII Group’s regional event series, ASCII Edge brings together managed service providers (MSPs), technology vendors, and industry experts for education, networking, and business growth. The event provides a collaborative environment for MSPs to engage with peers, gain insights into emerging technology trends, and explore solutions to strengthen their service offerings.As part of the event, HENNGE will be featured in a keynote session titled “Identity Is the New Perimeter: Why SMB Security Now Stands and Falls With Access.” The session will be delivered by Dawn Sizer, CEO of 3rd Element Consulting and a member of HENNGE’s MSP Advisory Board, a cybersecurity and risk advisor known for helping organizations implement standardized, repeatable security frameworks.The keynote will explore how the modern threat landscape has shifted toward identity as the primary attack surface, driven by SaaS adoption and AI-enabled threats, and will provide MSPs with a practical, standards-based approach to strengthening security through centralized identity controls.HENNGE’s participation reflects its continued commitment to a channel-first approach, working closely with MSP partners to deliver scalable and effective security solutions.Attendees are invited to visit HENNGE at the event to meet with its team of cybersecurity experts and learn more about its solutions. Live demonstrations will showcase HENNGE Identity , the company’s cloud-based identity provider (IdP) and identity and access management (IAM) platform. HENNGE Identity enables organizations to secure access across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and other cloud applications through features such as single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and contextual access controls, helping MSPs standardize security across their client environments.“HENNGE is committed to supporting MSPs with solutions that are both powerful and practical,” said Robert Sharp, President and CEO of HENNGE Inc. “We look forward to connecting with the ASCII community in Newark and continuing to build strong partnerships across the channel.”About HENNGE Inc.HENNGE is a cloud identity security company focused on helping organizations protect access to cloud applications through simple, scalable identity and access management solutions. Its flagship platform, HENNGE Identity, provides centralized access control, multi-factor authentication, and policy enforcement to help organizations strengthen their security posture in cloud-first environments.About The ASCII GroupThe ASCII Group is a membership-based community of managed service providers (MSPs), solution providers, and technology vendors. ASCII connects IT service professionals through regional events, peer networking, and business resources designed to help members grow their businesses and strengthen their service offerings.

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