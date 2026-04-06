All Natural Stone Offers Northern California’s Largest Selection of Tile and Slabs with Four Bay Area Showrooms

All Natural Stone offers Northern California’s largest tile and slab selection, backed by 25+ years of experience and four Bay Area showrooms.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing design concepts into built environments, All Natural Stone offers Northern California’s largest selection of tile and slab materials, supported by more than 25 years of experience working with homeowners, interior designers, architects, and builders.Operating four showrooms across San Jose, Burlingame, Dublin, and Berkeley, the company presents a curated collection of surfaces sourced from around the world. Materials range from marble and quartzite slabs to porcelain tile designed to replicate natural stone, supporting both visual character and long-term use across interior and exterior applications.“Every project begins with inspiration,” said Larry Perez, Co-Owner of All Natural Stone. “The focus is on helping translate ideas into spaces that reflect how they are used and experienced over time.”Recognized for its extensive selection and trade experience, the offering includes designer collections from Artistic Tile, AKDO, Country Floors, and Walker Zanger, along with materials suited for kitchens, bathrooms, fireplaces, feature walls, and outdoor environments.Supporting the design and selection process, the company provides showroom appointments, collaboration with design and construction professionals, and services such as custom cutting, fabrication, and refinishing to align material choice with project requirements.Drawing on decades of experience within the design community, the work reflects a consistent approach to material selection and application across residential and commercial spaces.About the Company:All Natural Stone supplies tile and slab materials for residential and commercial projects, collaborating with designers, builders, and homeowners through curated selections of porcelain, handmade tile, and natural stone, backed by fabrication and material selection services.Media ContactHilary SessionsQuarry Hill Consultinghilary@quarryhillconsulting.com415-385-7855

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