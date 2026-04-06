EGLE supports water resources protection through outreach efforts for local leaders and the public

One of the many roles of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in protecting lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands is to provide training opportunities that place the power of knowledge in the hands of local leaders and the public. EGLE has several upcoming training events and ongoing initiatives to meet this goal. Many are of no or low cost and accessible to anyone interested in attending. This includes several webinar series with water-related topics.

Local Leaders Webinar Series – A webinar series dedicated to helping Michigan's local officials and community leaders gain a better understanding of EGLE and the environmental regulations that affect their communities.

NotMiSpecies Webinar Series – This webinar series explores how agencies, universities and locally led organizations are working together to protect Michigan's natural resources through the Michigan Invasive Species Program.

Drinking Water: Protecting MiSource Webinar Series – EGLE presents this webinar series to highlight how agencies, communities, universities, local organizations, and citizens can promote and protect drinking water sources.

MiEnviro for Everyone Webinar Series – A webinar series designed to engage and inform Michigan residents on the environmental data and information at their fingertips including beach information, sewage spills, and water permitting information.

The webinars in these series can be attended by anyone, and recordings of past webinars can also be viewed. In addition to webinars, EGLE also hosts live events, which can be accessed through EGLE’s Outreach webpage or EGLE’s Event listings.

Upcoming EGLE Environmental Conference

EGLE is hosting the 2026 Michigan Environmental Compliance Conference (MECC) being held June 9-10 at the Lansing Center in Lansing, Mich. The MECC is a premier environmental conference and compliance assistance event in Michigan and is designed to help businesses, municipalities, and environmental professionals understand and comply with environmental requirements. Attendees include environmental consultants, engineers, business representatives, municipal employees, and anyone interested in environmental regulations in the state. There will be an entire track on water resource related topics.

Sign up for EGLE updates

EGLE has a subscription service where anyone can sign up for information and updates on a variety of environmental topics including training and Outreach Events and Great Lakes and Water News. Just visit the subscription sign up webpage, enter your e-mail address, and select your topics.

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