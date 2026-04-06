Celebrate Jean Kirstein’s Birthday on Awaji Island TV Anime 'Attack on Titan' × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

“Jean Birthday Original Sticker” Available in Limited Quantities Starting Monday, April 7.

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awaji Island, located in Japan’s Kansai region, is home to “Nijigen no Mori,” an anime-themed park where visitors can experience the worlds of popular Japanese series in nature. Among its attractions, the TV anime “Attack on Titan” collaboration offers an immersive experience that brings the story to life.

To celebrate the birthday of Jean Kirstein, Nijigen no Mori will host a limited-time event featuring an exclusive “Jean Birthday Original Sticker,” available from Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The original sticker features Jean holding a bouquet of flowers, set against the backdrop of Awaji Island—also known as the “Island of Flowers,” where visitors can enjoy colorful blooms in every season. This sticker is a novelty item available only through this campaign.

■ Character Birthday Project Vol.2 “Jean Birthday Original Sticker” Overview

Distribution Start:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Operating Hours:

[Night Event] 18:30–22:00 (last admission 20:30)

[Day Event (Weekdays)] 13:00–17:00 (last admission 17:30)

[Day Event (Weekends & Holidays)] / 10:00–17:00 (last admission 17:30)

Location:

Reception for the TV Anime “Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

Eligible Guests: Guests who purchase an admission ticket for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-”

Details:

As the first character-based initiative within the TV Anime “Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori collaboration event, an original sticker celebrating Jean Kirstein, whose birthday falls on April 7, will be distributed. Guests who purchase an admission ticket for the night attraction “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK -Beyond the Walls-” will receive the sticker on a first-come, first-served basis at the attraction reception.

This is a limited-time campaign that will end once all stickers have been distributed.

HP：

https://nijigennomori.com/en/awaji_shingeki/?utm_campaign=pr

■About the TV Anime “Attack on Titan”

“Attack on Titan” is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It was serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine (Kodansha) from 2009 to 2021, and the 34 compiled volumes have surpassed a cumulative total of 140 million copies in print worldwide. The manga has been published in 18 languages and over 180 countries and regions, and the anime series has won multiple awards overseas, earning devoted fans across the globe.



■TV Anime“Attack on Titan” × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Overview

Period:

Saturday, March 14, 2026 – Sunday, December 13, 2026

Location:

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

(Inside Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park “Nijigen no Mori”)

Overview:

The world of the TV anime “Attack on Titan” will be recreated within the rich natural setting of Nijigen no Mori. Guests can enjoy the world of the anime through two events held by day and by night.

1. [Night Event]“Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK – Beyond the Wall –”

Walk approximately 1.2 km through the forest at night and experience the world of the TV

anime “Attack on Titan” brought to life through projection mapping and immersive sound

effects. Participants become new recruits of the Survey Corps and join the battle to

reclaim freedom from the Titans, aiming for “beyond the walls” together with Eren Yeager

and the members of the Survey Corps. At the goal, participants will receive an original

card.

2. [Day Events]

Phase 1:“Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori”

Participants can collect stamps of four characters in original illustrations, located throughout Nijigen no Mori, in a special stamp booklet. All participants will receive a novelty postcard with an original design.

Phase 2:“Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home”

Participants take on the role of subordinates to Hans Zoe, who is deeply immersed in Titan research, and experience a mystery-solving adventure as they work to unravel various puzzles. The start date will be announced at a later time.

3. Collaboration Merchandise

Newly illustrated original artwork of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin and others will appear as can badges and acrylic stands. In addition, a total of 36 original items packed with fun references for fans will be available, including goods such as “Captain Levi’s Quote Momo” and Armin’s “An Endless Lifetime’s Worth of Salt.”

4. Collaboration Food

The collaboration food lineup includes “Eren’s Determination Mapo Tofu Bowl,” inspired by Eren’s burning hatred and resolve against the Tians; “Sasha’s Sneak-Eating Plate,” featuring ingredients she secretly snacked on; and “Mikasa’s Warm Red Scarf Cake,” inspired by her iconic red scarf. In addition, collaboration drinks such as “Captain Levi’s After-Cleaning Tea au Lait,” perfect for a relaxing break after tidying up, will be offered, for a total of 11 items.

Ticket Prices (Tax Included)：

Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK-Beyond the Walls- Admission Ticket

Adults (Aged 12 and over)3,600yen～4,000 yen／Child(Aged 11 and under)1,600 yen～2,000 yen

Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori” Experience Ticket

800 yen

・All prices above include tax.

・Admission ticket prices for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” may vary depending on the period. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

・Children must be accompanied by at least one guardian (adult) for admission.

・Admission is free for children aged 4 and under for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK – Beyond the Walls–.”

・Admission tickets for “Attack on Titan THE NIGHTWALK –Beyond the Walls–” are for designated time slots.

Business Hours:

【Until Sunday, April 12】

Night Event: 18:30–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)

Day Event

Weekdays: 13:00–18:30 (Last admission 17:30)

Weekends & Holidays: 10:00–18:30 (Last admission 17:30)

【From Monday, April 13】

Night Event: 19:00–22:00 (Last admission 20:30)

Day Event

Weekdays: 13:00–19:00 (Last admission 17:30)

Weekends & Holidays: 10:00–19:00 (Last admission 17:30)

Business hours are subject to change depending on the season. Please check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Notes：

The above information is current as of the date of release and is subject to change.

Tickets：

https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/FJwHR7DnL7/

Official Website：

https://nijigennomori.com/awaji_shingeki/?utm_campaign=pr

Inquiries：Nijigen no Mori Inc.“Nijigen no Mori” Management Office

Tel: +81-799-64-7061

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

©HK/AOTF

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