Proformer Pilates Expands Specialised Pilates, Gyrotonic and Scolio-Pilates Services in Richmond, Melbourne

Reformer Pilates Richmond Melbourne Gyrotonic Pilates Richmond Melbourne Scolio Pilates Richmond Melbourne

Boutique Richmond studio offering personalised Reformer Pilates, Gyrotonic and Scolio-Pilates to improve mobility, reduce pain and support spinal health.

RICHMOND, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proformer Pilates is redefining personalised movement and rehabilitation in Melbourne’s inner suburbs, offering a unique blend of Reformer Pilates , Gyrotonic training, and specialised Scolio-Pilates programs from its boutique Richmond studio.Located at 241A Swan Street, Proformer Pilates is quickly becoming a go-to destination for individuals seeking more than just a standard workout. The studio delivers targeted, results-driven sessions designed to improve mobility, strength, posture, and overall wellbeing.A New Standard for Pilates in RichmondAs demand for Pilates in Richmond continues to grow, Proformer Pilates stands out through its small group classes and personalised approach. Each session is designed to provide individual attention, ensuring clients receive safe, effective guidance tailored to their body and goals.Whether clients are beginners or experienced practitioners, the studio focuses on improving movement quality, reducing pain, and building long-term strength through controlled, mindful exercise.Leading Gyrotonic Sessions in Melbourne In addition to Pilates, Proformer Pilates offers one-on-one Gyrotonic sessions, a highly specialised movement system gaining popularity across Melbourne.The Gyrotonic method uses flowing, circular movements to improve flexibility, spinal mobility, and joint function, making it ideal for everyone from athletes to individuals recovering from injury.These personalised sessions are particularly effective for addressing back pain, postural issues, and movement limitations, providing a holistic approach to fitness and rehabilitation.Specialised Scolio-Pilates for Spinal HealthOne of the studio’s key differentiators is its focus on Scolio-Pilates, a specialised method designed specifically for individuals with scoliosis and spinal imbalances.Unlike general Pilates, Scolio-Pilates uses targeted, three-dimensional exercises to improve spinal alignment, reduce discomfort, and restore muscular balance.This approach supports clients dealing with conditions such as:• Idiopathic and degenerative scoliosis• Postural asymmetry• Chronic back and neck pain• Post-surgical recoveryBy combining Scolio-Pilates with Gyrotonic techniques, Proformer Pilates delivers a comprehensive and integrated pathway to long-term spinal health.Expert-Led, Personalised CareLed by experienced instructors, including certified Scolio-Pilates practitioners and licensed Gyrotonic trainers, the studio is built around individualised care and attention. Each client receives a tailored program designed around their body, lifestyle, and goals, ensuring faster progress, reduced injury risk, and lasting results.A Holistic Approach to Movement and WellnessProformer Pilates operates on the philosophy that true health comes from a strong mind-body connection. Every session integrates breath, control, and precision to enhance not only physical strength but also mental clarity and resilience.With a welcoming, boutique environment and a strong community focus, the studio is attracting clients across Richmond and greater Melbourne who are looking for a smarter, more personalised approach to fitness.________________________________________About Proformer PilatesProformer Pilates is a boutique Pilates studio based in Richmond, Melbourne, specialising in Reformer Pilates, Gyrotonic training, and Scolio-Pilates programs. The studio focuses on personalised, small-group and one-on-one sessions designed to improve movement, reduce pain, and support long-term health and wellbeing.

Gyrotonic Pilates Richmond Melbourne

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