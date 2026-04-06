Kolekole pass emergency route to open heading out of Nānākuli for Monday morning commute, April 6, 2026

Main, News Posted on Apr 5, 2026 in Highways News

Emergency Route will be Open to Mitigate Traffic as BWS Works to Repair 24-inch Water Main.

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is announcing the Kolekole pass emergency route will be open for drivers heading out from the Wai‘anae Coast between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2026. This access has been coordinated between the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, HDOT and the City and County of Honolulu to mitigate traffic as the City and County of Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) continues emergency work on a 24-inch water main under Farrington Highway between Piliokahi Avenue and Pohakunui Avenue.

As of the evening of April 5, Farrington Highway between Piliokahi Avenue and Pohakunui Avenue is limited to one lane heading towards Wai‘anae. Honolulu/east-bound traffic is being detoured via Laumania Avenue and Pohakunui Avenue to reconnect with Farrington Highway. BWS is working to restore access to the eastbound lanes for the Monday morning commute; however, motorists must drive with caution over the damaged roadway.

The Kolekole pass emergency route will be open in one direction only. Drivers choosing to take this route will exit the route at Schofield Barracks. Motorists should expect slightly heavier traffic on connecting roads such as Wilikina Drive and Kunia Road.

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