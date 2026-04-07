EARTH DAY SAN FRANCISCO CONTINUES AT THE NEW FARM

Earth Day San Francisco has a long legacy of showcasing top young talent at its annual festivals. Pamela Parker is one of the notable up and coming artist who will be seen as this year's festival. The New Farm stage has emerged as one of the hottest new music venues in San Francisco especially as a place to spot rising new talent.

Annual Festival will showcase unique community resources at Hunter’s Point landmark

Earth Day is really every day at the New Farm; the mix of things at this festival illustrates our exact mission and brings greater attention to the work we’re doing here all the time.” — New Farm Director Andy Pollack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizers of San Francisco’s popular Earth Day festival (EDSF) have a history of honoring and partnering with other major events and initiatives such as Save The Redwoods League and March for Science, and for the second time will hold their annual event in Bayview/Hunter’s Point at The New Farm ( https://thenewfarmsf.org ) on Sunday, April 19, from Noon to 6 PM."Earth Day is really every day at the New Farm," says Andy Pollack, the director of San Francisco's emerging community garden and mixed-use public space by the San Francisco Bay. “The style of the festival, which offers both contemporary music, cultural programming and environmental education, represents our exact mission and brings greater attention to the work we’re doing here all the time. Our core mission is to create a model where the community and the natural world can come together.”The New Farm was established in 2020 by the Green City Project with community partners Bay Natives Nursery and Heron's Head Nursery to covert an abandoned asphalt lot to a beautiful natural environment showcasing cutting edge organic farming. The farm features many plants and vegetables with a special emphasis on California native plants; chickens and other farm animals run free during a normal day. The New Farm’s neighbors include Heron's Head Park with its environmental center, and City Grazing which offers grazing goats for rent. The inspiration and model for farm organizers is the Crossroads Community Farm which thrived in San Francisco from 1974 to 1987. Founders Bonnie Sherk (a noted San Francisco artist) and Jack Wickert created a community center which brought the country to the city; Fort Mason recent presented a major exhibit of Sherk’s work.“We’re continuing to highlight the Green City Project and The New Farm because we want the entire Bay Area to experience it personally,” says EDSF steering committee chair Monalisa Wallace. “Free and open to the public, visitors can learn about native plants, see chickens and goats up close and discover urban farming tips and other homesteading skills."The entertainment and music stage has always been a big part of the festival and kicks off with a dance performance by the Temple of Isis, a local goddess community. Local favorites Jordan Feinstein, Pamela Parker, Rojai and the Third Thursday Band, have curated a day long dance party representing the unique funky, jazzy, rock and electronic fusion sound that has long been a part of the San Francisco music scene. New Farm is becoming one of the hottest new music venues in the city ( https://www.sfgate.com/sf-culture/article/The-coolest-new-music-venue-in-SF-is-a-farm-in-16406357.php )."The best and most meaningful music is collaboration of artists and community,” says Cisco Disco, a 19-year-old emerging artist. “We are coming together on Earth Day for the love of our planet and each other.”Speakers include renown San Francisco activist and civil rights attorney Angela Alioto (also the daughter of San Francisco’s 36th mayor, Joseph Alioto) on the history of Earth Day in San Francisco, and Judy Berg Goldhalf, co-founder with husband Peter Berg of Planet Drum, on biodiversity and bioregional awareness.The land is leased to the nonprofit New Farm organization by the Port of San Francisco for the sole purpose of producing and hosting community activities for environmental education and cultural programs. Community organizations can reserve the space free of charge for events and educational activities. All of The New Farm’s revenue comes from donations, and there is a GoFundMe page for the earth day event: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-new-farm-at-earthdaysf-2026 The festival is free and will also feature a wide variety of family-friendly activities, food, an art gallery and resources. For further information about EDSF, The New Farm or any of the festival’s partners or activities, go to www.earthdaysf.org , or EDSF’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDaySanFrancisco/ ###About Earth Day San FranciscoEvery year, thousands of people from the Bay Area and beyond come together to celebrate Earth Day San Francisco. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Earth Day San Francisco will bring the public the most educational, impactful and festive Earth Day Celebration to date. The festival will feature amazing top notch entertainment, dynamic panel discussions and speakers at our Climate Action Zone, vegan celebrity chef showcase, organic and vegan food courts, clean energy zone, cutting edge earth friendly products, an electric vehicle showcase and more. www.earthdaysf.org About The New FarmThe Green City Project operates The New Farm in San Francisco’s Bayview/Hunters Point neighborhood, and was founded by Environmental movement leaders Peter Berg and Judy Goldhaft. Their mission is to provide free environmental education and free cultural programming and artistic development on industrial land leased from the Port of San Francisco. The management and operation of the New Farm is entirely volunteer based, reflecting our philosophy that access to environmental education and live cultural programming and creation is a human right. This is especially true living in one of the most expensive cities in the US. They offer an open air stage, indoor meeting space, children’s activity area, demonstration garden and 25 heirloom chickens and roosters to provide free concerts, art exhibits, hands-on environmental and artistic education to the community at large. Their activities are funded entirely by onsite fundraising and online donations, and their audiences reflect the racial, ethnic and age diversity of San Francisco and the Hunter’s Point neighborhood.

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