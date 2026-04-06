Hulett Insurance Supports Congregation Beth Israel Casino Night Fundraiser

Hulett Insurance sponsors Congregation Beth Israel Casino Night fundraiser, supporting Dallas-Fort-Worth nonprofits and community programs.

TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hulett Insurance proudly served as a sponsor of the Congregation Beth Israel Casino Night fundraiser held on February 14, bringing together community members and local businesses for an evening of entertainment, connection, and charitable impact.The annual Casino Night event supports the programs and initiatives of Congregation Beth Israel and provides an opportunity for community partners to contribute to meaningful fundraising efforts while strengthening local relationships. Event organizers are currently finalizing fundraising totals from the evening, which will be announced at a later date.Proceeds from Casino Night benefit several nonprofit organizations dedicated to strengthening the Dallas-Fort Worth community, including Congregation Beth Israel, Jewish Family Services, GRACE, and the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation. Collectively, these organizations address essential needs such as community engagement, counseling services, food security, transitional housing, and mental health awareness. Hulett Insurance’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to supporting initiatives that create meaningful impact for individuals and families throughout North Texas.Through its sponsorship, Hulett Insurance joined fellow supporters in helping ensure a successful event and reinforcing its long-standing commitment to community involvement.“At Hulett Insurance, supporting the communities we serve is a natural extension of our mission,” said Shay Hulett. “We are honored to participate in events like Casino Night that bring people together while supporting important nonprofit initiatives.”“Our commitment to clients begins with protecting what matters most, and that commitment naturally extends to supporting the communities where our clients live and work,” Hulett added. “Sponsoring Casino Night reflects our belief that meaningful partnerships create stronger, more resilient communities.”Founded in 1995, Hulett Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing customized personal and commercial insurance solutions across Texas. With six office locations and partnerships with leading national carriers, the agency delivers tailored coverage designed to protect individuals, families, and businesses.Clients consistently recognize the agency for its responsive service, knowledgeable guidance, and personalized approach to coverage planning. Many customers highlight long-term relationships with the Hulett team, noting proactive communication, patience in navigating complex policy decisions, and a commitment to finding competitive solutions aligned with each client’s unique needs.As an independent agency, Hulett Insurance offers clients the advantage of choice, education, and ongoing advocacy. The team works closely with each client to assess risks, explain coverage options, and build programs that provide both protection and long-term value.Community engagement remains a core pillar of the agency’s mission. Hulett Insurance regularly supports nonprofit organizations and initiatives focused on education, service, and community development, reflecting its dedication to building safer and stronger communities throughout Texas.For more information about Hulett Insurance, visit www.HulettInsurance.com or call 817-461-3251.Media ContactSelph MarketingInfo@SelphMarketing.com682-502-4063

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.