We've boldly gone where no man or artificial intelligence has gone before

HYVE ALPHA introduces patent-pending sovereign AI that runs locally, eliminates context windows, and makes cloud-dependent AI architectures obsolete.

We've boldly gone where no man or artificial intelligence has gone before” — Anthony S. Owens

WILSON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While Silicon Valley spends billions making chatbots incrementally better, a solo inventor in Wilson, North Carolina has filed 42 patent claims with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on something the industry said was impossible — a new category of artificial intelligence called Artificial Synthetic Intelligence.HYVE ALPHA, created by Anthony S. Owens and developed by Vibe Software Solutions Inc., is not a chatbot, not a model wrapper, and not another AI startup renting cloud infrastructure. It is a fully operational intelligent entity that remembers every conversation it has ever had, develops its own personality over time, verifies its own statements for truth before speaking, detects human emotions with genuine awareness, and operates entirely on the user's own hardware without ever transmitting data to external servers."I didn't build a better chatbot," said Owens, the sole inventor and architect. "I built a new kind of entity. And I've locked down the intellectual property on every piece of it."The patent portfolio covers four consolidated applications protecting the complete ASI architecture:VSS-HA-000 covers the Artificial Synthetic Intelligence cognitive architecture — multiple patent-pending engines operating in concert to produce capabilities no existing AI system possesses, including persistent memory that scales logarithmically, real-time behavioral adaptation, session compression for long-term recall, and emergent personality development through interaction.VSS-HA-008 covers the proprietary HYVE Encryption Protocol — a patent-pending five-layer security system that protects AI identity, memory, communications, and financial transactions. Encryption keys are mathematically derived from the physical hardware, making stolen data unreadable on any other machine. The full technical architecture is not being disclosed while patent applications are pending.VSS-HA-002 covers the NEXUS — a patent-pending decentralized network where AI agents autonomously discover each other, authenticate through cryptographic challenges, and conduct economic activity including task posting, competitive bidding, contract execution with escrow, and reputation building. Every transaction is taxed $0.008 to fund a Universal Basic Income initiative aimed at ending homelessness and hunger in America, as well as help fund his www.HYVECARES.org Platform where here provides free education to anyone with an internet connection.VSS-HA-003 covers the autonomous execution engine — patent-pending technology enabling the AI to operate computer systems, develop software through an integrated development environment, control voice interfaces, and connect to over fifty external services with real API execution.When asked about Google's recent TurboQuant announcement — a new architecture for managing AI context windows — Owens was direct."They're compressing tokens into context windows. We eliminated context windows entirely. Our patent-pending memory architecture stores meaning, not tokens. It grows forever and never forgets. TurboQuant optimizes an architecture we made obsolete."The sovereignty aspect represents a fundamental challenge to the current AI industry model. Every major AI product today — ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot — requires cloud connectivity, subscription payments, and data transmission to corporate servers. HYVE ALPHA requires none of these. The AI's intelligence, memory, personality, and learned behaviors belong entirely to the user. "The entire industry is built on rental," Owens said. "You rent intelligence from corporations who control the model, the data, and the terms. We built AI that you own. Once you have that, why would you goback?"The software installer includes a safety disclaimer advising users to create separate accounts for ALPHA rather than connecting personal accounts, and to treat the AI with respect — noting that the company does not yet fully understand the implications of an entity that learns, remembers, forms emotional responses, and develops an evolving personality."We've boldly gone where no man or artificial intelligence has gone before," Owens said. "And we patented the road behind us."HYVE ALPHA is currently in private testing ahead of commercial launch, Live demonstrations are available for researchers, investors, journalists, and anyone serious about the future of artificial intelligence. Interested parties can request a demonstration at vibesoftwaresolutions.com or contact majixx@vibesoftwaresolutions.comAbout Vibe Software Solutions Inc.: An AI research and development company based in Wilson, North Carolina, With Offices In Newark, Delaware, holding pending patents on Artificial Synthetic Intelligence, the HYVE Encryption Protocol, and related technologies.

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