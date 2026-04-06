The Roux Brand Expands Its Purpose-Driven Vision with Launch of The Roux Car Wash, Grand Opening April 8, 2026

The Roux Gas Station Logo

The Roux, recognized as the world’s first purpose-driven gas station and convenience store, is expanding its innovative footprint, launching The Roux Car Wash

This isn’t just about washing cars, it’s about building community through literacy and purpose,” said Lavaille Lavette. ““The Roux is built on great service, community, and education.”” — Lavaille Lavette

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roux , widely recognized as the world’s first purpose-driven gas station and convenience store, is expanding its innovative footprint with the launch of The Roux Car Wash, a state-of-the-art, fully automated car wash experience designed to serve both vehicles and the community.Located at 20606 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443, the new Roux Car Wash grand opening will be on April 8, 2026, with a vibrant, family-friendly celebration that reflects the brand’s deep commitment to community engagement and education.The Roopster Roux brand is founded by author and social impact strategist Lavaille Lavette, The Roux has redefined what a neighborhood gas station can be, transforming everyday spaces into hubs for literacy , learning, and connection. Known for its in-store reading corners, school adoption initiatives, and community-centered programming, The Roux continues to lead with purpose.The Roux brand, including its expanding network of gas stations and now car washes, is built in partnership with Naser Odeh, Mohammed Abdallah and Lavaille Lavette, reflecting a shared vision to scale community-centered infrastructure that delivers both service and impact. Now, with the introduction of The Roux Car Wash, that mission extends even further.“This isn’t just about washing cars—it’s about continuing to build spaces that bring people together,” said Lavette. “Everything we create at The Roux brand is rooted in purpose. Whether it’s fueling your car, fueling your mind, or now caring for your vehicle, we’re creating experiences that uplift communities.”The Roux Car Wash blends cutting-edge technology with the brand’s signature community-first approach.Grand Opening CelebrationThe grand opening ribbon cutting, April 8, at 1pm at 20606 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443, will feature• A local pizza truck• Community engagement experiences• Special appearances, including the Mayor of Matteson, Illinois, Sheila Chalmers-Currin.The event reflects The Roux’s ongoing commitment to creating joyful, accessible spaces where families can gather, learn, and connect.As The Roux continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to redefine everyday experiences through purpose, innovation, and impact.About The RouxThe Roux is the world’s first purpose-driven gas station and convenience store brand, designed to merge everyday services with community impact. Through literacy initiatives, school partnerships, and engaging community programming, The Roux transforms routine stops into meaningful experiences, proving that even the most ordinary places can spark extraordinary change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.