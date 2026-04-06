Hull, Madison County, GA (April 5, 2026) - At the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hull, Madison County, GA, involving an off-duty GBI agent. The GBI is also investigating an aggravated assault that occurred before the officer involved shooting.

Earnest Howard, age 47, of Athens, GA, was shot and injured during the incident. No agents were injured. Howard has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Cruelty to Children, False Imprisonment, and False Imprisonment of a Person Under the Age of 14.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 12:00 p.m. on April 4, 2026, a man, later identified as Matthew Seawright, age 38, of Hull, GA, was traveling on Kimberly Circle toward U.S. Highway 29 in a truck. Seawright’s teenage daughter was also a passenger in the truck. As Seawright drove on Kimberly Circle, a man, later identified as Earnest Howard, passed Seawright in a car and began slamming on his brakes in front of Seawright. Howard then came to a stop at the intersection of Kimberly Circle and U.S. Highway 29, blocking the roadway. Howard exited his car and walked toward Seawright’s truck while yelling at Seawright.

Seawright then exited his truck and placed a revolver in his pocket. Howard hit Seawright several times. During the fight, Seawright retrieved his revolver from his pocket. Howard gained control of the revolver and attempted to shoot at Seawright. Seawright then regained control of his revolver and fired several shots.

An off-duty GBI agent traveling north on U.S. Highway 29 witnessed the fight between Howard and Seawright and stopped to intervene. Once the agent saw Seawright fire his revolver, the agent fired multiple rounds. Seawright was not injured. Seawright immediately dropped his revolver and complied with the agent’s verbal commands. Howard then drove away from the scene into Clarke County, where he stopped and called 911. Howard reported that he had been shot. EMS then responded to Howard’s location, where he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Howard was released from the hospital and booked into the Madison County Jail.

The involved agent is assigned to the Athens GBI Regional Investigative Office, which covers Madison County. The Thomson GBI Regional Investigative Office was called in to conduct the aggravated assault and the officer involved shooting investigations.

These investigations are active and ongoing. Once complete, the GBI will provide the cases to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.