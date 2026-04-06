Phillip Nova Approved by Shanghai Futures Exchange as Overseas Intermediary Futures Broker

As China’s futures market continues to open up, this approval represents a meaningful milestone for both Phillip Nova and our clients.” — Yolanda Gu, Head of Greater China Business Development, Phillip Nova

SINGAPORE, NOT APPLICABLE, SINGAPORE, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillip Nova Approved by Shanghai Futures Exchange as Overseas Intermediary Futures Broker FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE2 April 2026, Singapore –Phillip Nova, a member of PhillipCapital Group, is pleased to announce that it has been approved by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) as one of the first overseas intermediary (OI) futures brokers.This approval marks an important step in expanding international access to China’s futures market and further strengthens Phillip Nova’s ability to connect global investors with onshore opportunities.Under this framework, Phillip Nova’s clients will be able to trade SHFE’s internationalised products directly on-exchange, participating in the same market environment as domestic Chinese investors. The overseas intermediary (OI) model significantly lowers barriers to entry for international participants, removing the need for complex onshore structures and enabling more efficient cross-border access.“As China’s futures market continues to open up, this approval represents a meaningful milestone for both Phillip Nova and our clients,” said Yolanda Gu, Head of Greater China Business Development, Phillip Nova. “We are excited to provide international investors with more direct and seamless access to China’s onshore derivatives market, and to support them in capturing opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”As China’s derivatives market continues to evolve, Phillip Nova is well-positioned to support clients seeking deeper engagement with this high-potential market.Phillip Nova remains committed to delivering robust trading platforms, seamless market access, and trusted expertise to help clients capture global investment opportunities.About Phillip NovaPhillip Nova is one of Singapore’s leading brokerage firms and a member of the PhillipCapital Group. With over four decades of experience, Phillip Nova provides access to a wide range of global markets, including equities, futures, options, currencies, commodities, and ETPs.Media ContactJoanna TanHead, Marketing Communication, Phillip NovaT:+6538 0500 E: joannatanyx@phillip.com.sg

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