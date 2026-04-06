Satyendra Pasalapudi Joins digi edZe as Global CEO to Drive AI at Scale

Satyendra Pasalapudi Joins digi edZe as Global CEO dZ Suite - Autonomous nervous system of your enterprise

Satyendra Pasalapudi brings 26+ years’ experience as an Oracle ACE Director alumni, AIOUG co-founder, author, and IIM Lucknow alumni, now CEO of digi edZe.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- digi edZe Soft Solutions Private Limited today announced the appointment of Satyendra Pasalapudi as Chief Executive Officer, a strategic move enabling the company to lead the next wave of AI frontiers for enterprise transformation across the globe.With the global market crossing $800 billion, enterprises worldwide confront a widening gap between cloud investment and business impact. Deloitte’s 2026 State of AI Survey found that 66% of organizations capitalize on AI productivity gains, while only 20% have achieved promising revenue growth, exposing a massive execution gap. digi edZe raises its pillars by empowering Enterprises through 9 AI-powered platforms, and leading the edge by owning 100+ implementations across India,Middle East, US and beyond a mastery of scale through purpose-built solutions designed to close that gap.A Portfolio of Engineered Multi Cloud Excellence:- Being an Oracle ACE Director Alumni and IIM Lucknow Alumni with 26+ years of international experience, his career spans across steering the innovation wheel in building enterprise technology that leads the edge and outpaces the change:- Co-Founder & Immediate Past President, All India Oracle Users Group (AIOUG): Built the largest independent Oracle community, a platform that has connected thousands of Oracle professionals across the subcontinent.- Director, Oracle Consulting Solution Center: Led Platform Architecture Services at Oracle, driving Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions for enterprise clients.- Managing Director, INFOLOB Global: Expanded the company to new horizons, including India, APAC, EMEA, and Latin America, positioning it as a digital transformative leader through Oracle Cloud technologies.- Published Author: Recognized author of “The CBN Way: Principles of Visionary Leadership”, revealing the leadership philosophies for technology leaders and entrepreneurs. Authored “Multi-Cloud FinOps Handbook”, enabling enterprises to begin with FinOps best strategies and principles.- Global Speaker: A keynote speaker and showstopper at Oracle OpenWorld, AIOUG Sangam, IOUG Collaborate, and international conferences across continents.His early career includes impactful experience at Dell, Apps Associates, Kenexa, Xius and APTS, bootstrapping strategic business units in cloud, big data , and real-time monitoring products. His domain expertise includes telecom, banking, and financial services, where digi edZe is about to create 10x value and impact.digi edZe: Enterprise Delivery Excellence Meets Cloud-First, AI-Powered Innovation:digi edZe is a modern enterprise technology company focused on cloud, data, and AI-driven transformation. While digi edZe is a growing organization, its foundation is built on deep industry expertise and proven leadership.The company is led by industry veterans with 200+ man years of leadership experience, having delivered large-scale data modernization and cloud transformation programs for globally recognized enterprises.Here’s how digi edZe stands out:- 200+ man years of leadership experience driving enterprise data and cloud transformations across industries- 100+ successful implementations across India, Middle East and USA- Backed by strong governance with ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 20000 certifications- Active participation as an Oracle Partner Advisory Board member with 6 Oracle Partner Specializations across OCI Migration, Security, Observability, DevOps, AI, and Database- Recognized as an early expert in Oracle Alloy & Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer (DRCC), including strategic involvement in Oman’s sovereign cloud initiativesWith a strong leadership legacy and a forward-looking vision, Digi edZe is enabling organizations to accelerate their journey toward intelligent, AI driven cloud-first enterprises.Strategic Roadmap Under Satyendra’s Leadership:- Global Expansion: Accelerating growth across key strategic markets with a strong focus on North America, India, and the Middle East. With an established presence in the United States and deep-rooted operations across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, Digi edZe is well-positioned to capitalize on the $30B+ opportunity in Data, AI, and Digital Transformation . Backed by proven enterprise and government relationships, sovereign and large-scale clients, and a strong focus on building scalable data platforms, AI-driven solutions, and modernization initiatives, the company is driving immediate impact while expanding its global footprint.- KPMG and Oracle Alliance: Scaling the KPMG strategic partnership for enterprise Oracle Cloud transformations, leveraging KPMG’s recognition as a Major Player in IDC’s 2025 Asia-Pacific Oracle Implementation MarketScape.- Chat4ED Platform Scaling: Expanding the Conversational GenAI BI platform across BFSI, healthcare, and government verticals, with plans for US market entry from the company’s Dover, Delaware base.- Enterprise Digital Brain Evolution: Advancing the 7-layer architecture with industry-specific solutions, deeper multi-agent orchestration, and enhanced agentic AI capabilities.- AI-Led Managed Services: Building next-generation managed services powered by autonomous AI agents, moving beyond traditional break-fix models to proactive, intelligent service delivery.Creating Massive Impact with Digi edZe:As Digiedze enters its next phase of growth under new leadership, the company is advancing its vision of autonomous, AI-driven enterprises through its flagship innovation—the Enterprise Digital Brain. This next-generation architecture enables organizations to move beyond reactive IT systems toward intelligent platforms that can reason, act, and continuously optimize.The dZ Suite isn't just a toolkit; it's the autonomous nervous system of your enterprise. It deploys specialized accelerators designed to execute your strategic vision seamlessly:- dZlens: Unlocks multi-cloud visibility and real-time cost intelligence.- dZops: Drives autonomous IT operations and self-healing incident workflows.- dZopti: Continuously optimizes application performance and resource utilization.- dZshield: Fortifies your perimeter with zero-trust security and dynamic compliance guardrails.- dZdbops: Automates complex database management, tuning, and provisioning.- dZGaaS (GPU-as-a-Service): Delivers scalable, high-performance compute for demanding AI workloads.- dZEaaS (Environment-as-a-Service): Instantly provisions secure, ready-to-use development environments- dzTrace: AI-powered observability platform delivering intelligent monitoring, root-cause analysis, and predictive insights to reduce alerts and prevent outages.Together, these capabilities transform traditional IT into a proactive, self-optimizing ecosystem—empowering enterprises to accelerate innovation, improve resilience, and drive measurable business outcomes in an increasingly digital-first world.“Building the enterprise's future is possible only when AI meets expertise and expertise drives digital excellence. A suite of products with AI capabilities and industrial solutions with multicloud advantage are the engines of transformation for enterprises today. I believe we set the direction for organizations across the globe where we outpace the change and stand as frontiers of futuristic innovation and business transformation,” quotes Satyendra Pasalapudi.

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