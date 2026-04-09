Downing & Co Expands Portland Estate Planning Services for Business Owners

Firm's Portland Estate Planning Strategies Address Rising Demand for Wealth Transfer and Tax Planning

The report attributes market growth to increasing wealth transfers, evolving tax regulations, and a growing need for structured financial planning. ” — Market.us report 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downing & Co., a small business accounting firm based in Portland, provides estate planning services to help business owners manage and transfer wealth. Established in 1964, the firm offers services that integrate tax planning, financial advisory, and estate planning strategies.

Growing Demand for Estate Planning Services

Demand for estate planning services continues to rise globally. According to a Market.us report, the global estate planning service market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 million in 2024 to approximately USD 8.8 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

According to Tim Downing, Managing Principal, the firm’s services are structured to support both current financial efficiency and long-term planning. “Our work focuses on helping clients manage tax obligations while preparing for the transfer of wealth in a structured and compliant manner,” he said. He added that the firm has expanded beyond traditional accounting to include estate planning and advisory services in response to evolving client needs.

The report attributes market growth to increasing wealth transfers, evolving tax regulations, and a growing need for structured financial planning. It also notes that only 31% of Americans have an active will, while 55% lack any estate planning documents, highlighting a gap in preparedness. In addition, an estimated $84 trillion in wealth is expected to transfer from Baby Boomers to younger generations in the coming years, further driving demand for professional estate planning services.

Growing Demand for Estate Planning Services

Demand for estate planning services continues to rise globally. According to a Market.us report, the global estate planning service market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 million in 2024 to approximately USD 8.8 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

Tim Downing, Managing Principal of Downing & Co, said the firm has expanded its service offerings in response to increasing demand for integrated financial planning. “We have incorporated estate planning and advisory services alongside traditional accounting to address changes in tax regulations and long-term asset management needs,” he said.

The report attributes market growth to increasing wealth transfers, evolving tax regulations, and a growing need for structured financial planning. It also notes that only 31% of Americans have an active will, while 55% lack any estate planning documents, highlighting a gap in preparedness. In addition, an estimated $84 trillion in wealth is expected to transfer from Baby Boomers to younger generations in the coming years, further driving demand for professional estate planning services.

Client Engagement and Advisory Process

The firm works with clients to assess financial objectives and develop strategies aligned with both business and personal goals. This includes ongoing advisory support and periodic reviews to reflect changes in tax laws and economic conditions.

Portland is home to more than 97,000 small businesses, many of which require coordinated financial and estate planning to support long-term operations. Downing & Co continues to provide services tailored to this segment.

For additional information about Downing & Co’s Portland estate planning services, visit:

https://downingpdx.com/locations/small-business-accountant-portland/

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