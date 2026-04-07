Chicago Injury Attorney Warns: AI Chatbots Are Giving Injured People Dangerous Legal Advice

Scott DeSalvo, Personal Injury Lawyer AI Injury Advice Can Be Terrible, and Hurt Your Case DeSalvo's AI Injury Case Evaluator DeSalvo's AI Injury Case Evaluator Works on Mobile and Desktop Bad AI Injury Advice

Attorney Scott DeSalvo says dozens of injury victims have told him they relied on ChatGPT before calling a lawyer — often to their detriment.

The danger isn't that AI gives obviously wrong answers — it's that it gives plausible-sounding answers with confidence, and injured people have no way to know what applies in Illinois.” — Scott DeSalvo, Personal Injury Attorney

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A troubling pattern has emerged in personal injury consultations across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs: injured people are turning to general-purpose AI chatbots like ChatGPT for legal advice — and acting on what they're told before ever speaking with an attorney.Scott DeSalvo, a Chicago personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience, says the problem has become impossible to ignore."I've now spoken with dozens of people who consulted ChatGPT or a similar AI tool after they were injured," said Scott DeSalvo, personal injury attorney and Trial Lawyers College graduate with over 25 years of experience helping Illinois injury victims. "The advice they received wasn't just incomplete — in many cases it was genuinely harmful. People were told their cases weren't worth pursuing, that they waited too long, or that they should accept an early settlement offer. In Illinois, those mistakes can cost someone hundreds of thousands of dollars."General-purpose AI chatbots are trained on broad datasets and are not designed to provide jurisdiction-specific legal guidance. Illinois personal injury law involves specific statutes of limitations, comparative fault rules, insurance regulations, and case valuation frameworks that differ significantly from other states — and that change over time. A chatbot that doesn't know Illinois law, and doesn't know the facts of a specific case, is not equipped to evaluate an injury claim.The consequences DeSalvo describes are serious. Injury victims who accept early settlement offers before understanding the full value of their claim forfeit the right to seek additional compensation later, even if their injuries worsen. Others have been told by AI tools that their accident was partly their fault — and have repeated that admission to insurance adjusters, damaging their own claim before an attorney ever had a chance to review the facts."The danger isn't that AI gives obviously wrong answers — it's that it gives plausible-sounding answers with confidence," DeSalvo said. "An injured person with no legal background has no way to know whether what they're reading applies to their situation in Illinois. By the time they call me, they've sometimes already made mistakes that are very difficult to undo."In response, DeSalvo has launched a free AI-powered case evaluation tool at desalvolaw.com/ai — built by DeSalvo himself, and specifically for Illinois personal injury cases. Unlike general-purpose chatbots, the tool is trained on Illinois injury law and case valuation frameworks developed over DeSalvo's 25-year practice. It asks structured questions about the injury, the circumstances, and the medical treatment involved, and provides a case value assessment based on actual Illinois outcomes. Every evaluation is personally reviewed by DeSalvo, who ensures that the information given to the injured person is correct.Injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area — including Oak Brook, DuPage County, and surrounding communities — can access the free evaluation tool at desalvolaw.com/ai with no obligation to hire. DeSalvo emphasizes that the resource is available to anyone who has been injured, whether or not they ultimately choose to retain his firm.About Scott DeSalvoScott DeSalvo is a personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, including Oak Brook, Cicero, and surrounding communities. A graduate of both The Trial Lawyers College and The Keenan Trial Institute, DeSalvo personally authors all client resources — including detailed guides, calculators, and educational materials available free at desalvolaw.com — with a commitment to helping injury victims understand their rights whether or not they choose to hire him.He was named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 by BusinessRate and has been selected by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of Illinois' 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction 2026.

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