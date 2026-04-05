Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha crowned champions of ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 5 - The ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association. The semi-finals and the finals were held today (5 April) at the Galaxy Arena. China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the titles as the Men’s and Women’s World Cup champions respectively.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha crowned champions

The Women’s World Cup title was contested by China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu. Sun opened with a dominant display, racing to a three-game lead. Wang Manyu fought back to take a game, but Sun soon regained her rhythm in the fifth game. She reasserted control of the match to take the final game, winning 4-1 (11-9, 11-8, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7) to successfully retain her Women’s World Cup crown.

In the Men’s World Cup final, China’s Wang Chuqin and Japan’s Sora Matsushima faced off in an ultimate showdown. The match was tightly contested with both players trading leads, reaching a 3-3 tie. Wang Chuqin delivered a clinical performance in the decisive seventh game, winning 4-3 (9-11, 18-16, 11-8, 11-13, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8) to claim his first World Cup title.

Following the conclusion of the finals, an award ceremony for the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2026 took place. A flag handover ceremony was held before the award ceremony where Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Mr. Sam Hou Fai, handed the ITTF World Cup flag to ITTF President and Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Ms. Petra Sörling. Ms. Sörling then passed the flag to Mr. Yang Yang, representative from the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2026 Organizing Committee.

Distinguished guests attending the ceremony included: Mr. Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Mr. Zhang Yingjie, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Ms. Petra Sörling, ITTF President and IOC Member; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Virginia Sung, ITTF Executive Vice President; Ms. Liu Shiwen, ITTF Athletes’ Commission Co-Chair; Mr. Bart Vermoesen, ITTF Event Director; Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms. Nicole Chen, Vice President of World Table Tennis Management Group; Mr. Wang Liqin, President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association; Mr. Tony Yue, President of the Hong Kong, China Table Tennis Association; Mr. João Ma Chi Tat, Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis Association; Mr. Daniar Akhmetov, Executive Director of the Table Tennis Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Mr. Tang Dongliang, Executive Deputy General Manager of Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd.

Fierce competition among top four

In the Men’s World Cup semi-finals held earlier in the day, world number one Wang Chuqin faced off against world-ranked number three Hugo Calderano of Brazil. With a steady performance and fierce offensive, Wang successfully claimed three consecutive games. Despite Calderano’s resilient fightback to take one game, he was unable to halt Wang’s exceptional form. Ultimately, Wang took another game to secure a 4-1 victory (11-7, 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10), marching into the final. In the other match, Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei clashed with Japan’s Sora Matsushima. Both players were evenly matched through the first six games, locked in a 3-3 tie. In a tense decider, Matsushima showed better control in the decisive moments to win 4-3 (11-7, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5, 2-11, 11-6) and advance.

In the Women’s World Cup semi-finals, defending champion Sun Yingsha faced Germany’s Sabine Winter. In top form, Sun immediately seized the initiative and swept through four consecutive games (11-6, 11-6, 11-3, 11-5) with a dominant display, to secure her final berths. In the other result, Wang Manyu against Korea Republic’s Shin Yubin. Trailing 1-2 in games, Wang adjusted her rhythm and launched a fierce counter-attack, taking three straight games to secure a 4-2 victory (11-8, 11-13, 11-13, 11-6, 11-7, 11-5) and progress to the final.

For more details, please visit the ITTF website at www.ittf.com or the Sports Bureau’s website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.