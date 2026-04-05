Ocilla, GA (April 5, 2026) – At the request of the Ocilla Police Department (OPD), GBI Agents are investigating the death of Marquavious Westbrook, age 19, of Ocilla, GA, following a shooting in Ocilla, Irwin County, GA.

The investigation shows that on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at approximately 12:57 a.m., the Ocilla Police Department responded to the intersection of East 10th Street and North McKinley Street in reference to multiple “shots fired” calls. When OPD Officers arrived, they located several victims, including Westbrook, with suspected gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Westbrook was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545, or the Ocilla Police Department at 229-468-9835. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.