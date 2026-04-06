At ChangeNOW 2026 in Paris, ALLATRA held an expert workshop on the global risks of nanoplastics

Workshop speakers Gabriela Szalayova, MD (ALLATRA IPM), and Alexander Masny, MSc (ALLATRA GRC), during the presentation ChangeNOW 2026 in Paris Preparing for the workshop at ChangeNOW 2026 An expert workshop by ALLATRA GRC and ALLATRA IPM, “Nanoplastics: The Invisible Threat and Global Risk: What Can We Do?”, held on April 1, 2026, at Grand Palais as part of the ChangeNOW 2026 summit in Paris During ChangeNOW 2026, ALLATRA participants conducted interviews with distinguished guests of the summit. From left to right: Louie Psihoyos, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Jeff Orlowski-Yang, and Dr. Antonio Ragusa

PARIS, FRANCE, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 4, 2026 — Participants of the International Public Movement “ALLATRA” and representatives of the Global Research Center “ALLATRA” (ALLATRA GRC) participated in the international summit ChangeNOW 2026, which was held from March 30 to April 1 at Grand Palais in Paris. The key highlight of their participation was the expert workshop “Nanoplastics: The Invisible Threat and Global Risk: What can we do?”, which was held on April 1. The expert session was organized and led by participants of the ALLATRA movement, with the participation of representatives of ALLATRA GRC.ChangeNOW is one of the largest international platforms in the field of sustainable development, bringing together thousands of participants each year—representatives from academia, business, institutions, and environmental initiatives—and shaping the global agenda for solutions in the fields of ecology and technology. Hosting the workshop within this platform made it possible to place the discussion of micro- and nanoplastics within a broader international context.The workshop “Nanoplastics: The Invisible Threat and Global Risk: What Can We Do?” was devoted to a comprehensive examination of micro- and nanoplastics as an issue that extends far beyond the conventional understanding of plastic waste. The discussion focused on public health, environmental sustainability, and long-term risks to future generations. Participants were presented with an interdisciplinary framework in which nanoplastics were considered a growing systemic challenge affecting human health, ecosystem integrity, and environmental quality.During the presentation, published scientific data on the distribution of micro- and nanoplastics in air, water, soils, and food chains were presented and discussed, as well as data on the detection of such particles in human tissues and biological fluids. Particular attention was given to the fact that the traditional language of plastic pollution is no longer sufficient to describe the scale and complexity of the problem at the nanoscale. The workshop participants emphasized that this is a topic that requires careful, evidence-based assessment and further scientific dialogue.The discussion featured representatives of ALLATRA, Gabriela Szalayova, MD, and Alexander Masny, MSc (ALLATRA GRC). The presentation addressed the physicochemical and electrostatic properties of nanoplastics, their potential ability to act as carriers of co-occurring pollutants, as well as potential mechanisms of interaction with biological barriers. These topics were presented as areas for further interdisciplinary research at the intersection of medicine, environmental science, chemistry, and materials science.A separate segment of the workshop focused on the limitations of existing approaches to addressing the problem. It was noted that traditional measures—including waste recycling and large-scale water purification projects—are important but do not address the full spectrum of risks associated with nanoparticles. As one of the promising areas for further research, the concept of strategic electrostatic neutralization was discussed to reduce the capacity of nanoplastics to transport, accumulate, and interact with the environment. At the same time, the speakers emphasized that any such approaches require further validation, methodological standardization, and rigorous expert discussion.The final part of the meeting featured an interactive discussion and a Q&A session. Approximately 80 people participated in the workshop. The format of the event encouraged open dialogue: participants shared observations, asked questions, and discussed both the environmental aspects of the issue and its possible implications for human health. According to attendees’ feedback, the topic was perceived as timely and significant, and the presentation itself as informative and accessible to a broad audience, with a clear explanation of the underlying scientific principles.The materials presented during the workshop were based in part on the open research report “Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to a Planetary Crisis” and the scientific documentary film “Nanoplastics: A Threat to Life,” which was presented during the session. Participation in ChangeNOW 2026 provided another international platform for open professional dialogue on a topic that requires further attention from the research community, public institutions, and civil society initiatives.Earlier, ALLATRA GRC served as a co-organizer of a conference at the European Parliament titled “Nanoplastics: Hidden Connections and Emerging Risks,” held with the support of Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ondřej Knotek.The ALLATRA Global Research Center expresses its gratitude to the organizers of ChangeNOW 2026 for providing the platform for dialogue, as well as to all workshop participants for their interest in the topic and active engagement in the discussion.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, its promotion of international scientific cooperation, and its commitment to advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and preservation of creation, ALLATRA International Public Movement received an Apostolic Blessing of His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.About the ALLATRA Global Research CenterThe ALLATRA Global Research Center (ALLATRA GRC) is an international research and analytical center focused on addressing key planetary challenges through comprehensive scientific analysis, integrated risk assessment, and the development of evidence-based policy recommendations. The Center is officially registered and headquartered in the United States and operates internationally, reflecting its global scope and interdisciplinary approach.ALLATRA GRC conducts interdisciplinary research on the dynamics of natural disasters, climate and geophysical risks, the impact of micro- and nanoplastics on the environment and human health, and advocates for human rights while promoting intercultural cooperation. Its work combines scientific research with strategic and operational leadership to support informed decision-making at the global level.The ALLATRA Global Research Center (ALLATRA GRC) is registered in the EU Transparency Register under registration number No. REG 1148853102055-15.

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