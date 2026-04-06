Dordulian Law Group Sponsors Inaugural Denim Run 5K to Champion Sexual Assault Survivors

Dordulian Law Group | California Sexual Assault Attorneys

First-Ever Denim Run Series Launches April 12 in Santa Monica; Survivor Activist Summer Willis and Attorney Sam Dordulian Available for Media Interviews

We don’t just represent survivors in the courtroom; we support and encourage their voices to be heard everywhere. Sponsoring the Denim Run is an honor and a natural extension of who we are as a firm.” — Sexual Assault Attorney Sam Dordulian

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dordulian Law Group (DLG) – a California-based sexual abuse civil litigation firm with a 98% winning record and more than $150 million recovered for survivors – is proud to announce its sponsorship of the inaugural Denim Run, the world’s-first Denim Run Series event. The 5K Run/Walk and Wellness Festival will take place on April 12, 2026, on the beach in Santa Monica, California, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.Co-founded by survivor and activist Summer Willis and Laurence Cohen, the Denim Run Series is designed to celebrate the courage and resilience of sexual assault survivors rather than focus solely on the trauma of their experiences. The Los Angeles event will draw support from high-profile advocates including Monica Lewinsky, Virginia Giuffre family members Amanda and Sky Roberts, and social media influencer Nadya Okamoto, co-founder of August. Epstein survivors are also welcomed as honored guests at all Denim Run events.DLG’s sponsorship reflects the firm’s deep commitment to survivor advocacy. The firm’s Sex Crimes Division, led by founding attorney Sam Dordulian, a former sex crimes prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, provides four levels of comprehensive support for victims of both adult sexual assault and child sexual abuse, including a team of specialized attorneys, licensed victim advocates, a clinical therapist, and a private investigator/retired LAPD sex crimes detective.“At Dordulian Law Group, we don’t just represent survivors in the courtroom – we stand alongside them in every space, encouraging their voices to be heard. Sponsoring the inaugural Denim Run is an honor and a natural extension of who we are as a firm. We believe every survivor deserves to be believed, supported, and celebrated for their courage – not merely during Sexual Assault Awareness month, but every single day. That is exactly what this movement represents.”— Sam Dordulian, Founder & President, Dordulian Law GroupFollowing the Santa Monica launch, the Denim Run Series continues with a New York event on April 18 and an Austin event on April 25, near the location of the assault that began Summer Willis’s advocacy journey. The series is presented under the auspices of the Summer Willis Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit; proceeds support physical, emotional, and mental health services for survivors, and the Foundation will present an annual Summer Willis Resilience Award.Media Availability:Attorney Sam Dordulian and Denim Run co-founder Summer Willis are available for print, broadcast, and podcast interviews the week of April 6, 2026.To schedule an interview, please contact:Jason KitchenOutreach Coordinator, Dordulian Law GroupJkitchen@dlawgroup.comPhone: (818) 788-4919 ext. 255550 N. Brand Blvd, Suite 1990Glendale, CA 91203About Dordulian Law Group:Dordulian Law Group is a California-based personal injury and sexual assault civil litigation firm led by founding attorney Sam Dordulian, a former sex crimes prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County with more than 100 jury trial victories. DLG maintains a 98% winning record and has recovered more than $150 million in settlements and verdicts for clients. The firm’s dedicated Sex Crimes Division provides four levels of comprehensive support for survivors of adult sexual assault and child sexual abuse. To learn more or to speak with an attorney for a free and confidential consultation, call (866) GO-SEE-SAM or visit dlawgroup.com.About the Denim Run Series:The Denim Run Series is the world’s first run/walk series dedicated to celebrating the courage and resilience of sexual assault survivors. Co-founded by survivor and activist Summer Willis and Laurence Cohen, President of TLC MediaWorks, the series launches in Santa Monica on April 12, 2026, during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and continues in New York and Austin later in the month. Presented under the auspices of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, proceeds support physical, emotional, and mental health services for survivors. For more information, visit the Denim Run Series website

The Los Angeles Denim Runs 5K, Proudly Sponsored by Dordulian Law Group

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