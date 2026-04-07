Owner Managed Rentals in The Villages, Florida: Rent From A Villager Expands Trusted Platform

Home rentals in The Villages, Florida by Rent From A Villager

Designed for The Villages, Florida, Rent From A Villager connects renters with screened homeowners through a direct, owner managed rental experience.

More homeowners are moving away from property managers and third party platforms to maintain control, reduce fees, and communicate directly with renters.” — Karen Zemitis, Co Founder of Rent From A Villager.

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2020, Rent From A Villager® (RFAV) is an owner managed rental advertising platform offering vacation rentals, seasonal stays, and long term home rentals in The Villages, Florida, featuring over 1,450 listings from screened homeowners. The platform connects renters directly with homeowners, providing a more direct and transparent rental experience.

As demand for rentals in The Villages® continues to grow, both homeowners and renters are increasingly turning to owner managed rentals in The Villages, Florida as an alternative to traditional property management and third party platforms. From its inception, the platform was built with a focus on direct communication, accurate availability, and a more reliable rental experience.

Built on Trust and Transparency:

At Rent From A Villager, trust is a core part of the platform. All listings are from screened owners, renters communicate directly with homeowners, and no property managers or third party platforms are involved. The platform also provides tools and guidance to support the rental process, including owner screening, lease creation tools, and resources designed to help ensure clear communication between both parties. This direct model allows homeowners to save by avoiding property management and third party platform fees, while operating on a flat annual subscription model with no commissions, booking fees, or hidden charges. Homeowners can also easily list their home for rent through the platform.

Built by Villagers, From the Ground Up:

Rent From A Villager was developed specifically for The Villages® community. The platform was created by Co Founders Ryan and Karen. Ryan, a computer engineer with a background from Penn State, led the development of the platform, while Karen works directly with homeowners and renters to help shape the user experience. As a resident of The Villages®, Karen brings firsthand knowledge of the local lifestyle and rental market, helping ensure the platform reflects the needs of the community.

In House Support and Platform Enhancements:

Rent From A Villager provides in house customer support, allowing for direct communication and a more personalized experience. Recent platform enhancements include an AI powered listing assistant for creating optimized listings, lease creation tools designed for The Villages® rental market, improved calendar and availability management including iCal syncing, and enhanced search filters based on renter preferences. Renters can search by date, length of stay, features such as pet friendly homes and furnished options, proximity to golf courses, recreation centers, pools, and town squares, including the ability to search by each individual village as well as by region within The Villages® community.

Focused Exclusively on The Villages®:

Rent From A Villager is dedicated solely to The Villages®, allowing renters and buyers to search within the community without sorting through unrelated listings. This focused approach provides greater visibility for homeowners and a more efficient search experience for renters.

About Rent From A Villager:

Rent From A Villager (RFAV) is an owner managed rental advertising platform dedicated exclusively to The Villages, Florida. The platform connects renters directly with screened homeowners, offering a transparent booking experience without property managers or third party involvement. Founded by Ryan and Karen, the platform was built from the ground up to serve the needs of homeowners and renters in The Villages® community. Renters can explore available homes and connect directly with owners by visiting Rent From A Villager.

Website: https://www.rentfromavillager.com

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