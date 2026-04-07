Livingston Student, Seth Baskies Creates Essay Contest to Get New Jersey Students Involved in Law and Public Policy

Seth Baskies, creator of the Future Policy Makers Essay Writing Contest Future Policy Makers Contest Flyer

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While one might assume Seth Baskies’ passion for public policy grew out of his afternoons working at a local law firm, it was his days umpiring Little League baseball that made him a firm believer that rules and established boundaries are the best route to “fair play” in life. From there, his interest continued to grow through everyday experiences, from seeing structure in action on the field to debating real-world issues in competition.

That perspective ultimately led Baskies to create the Future Policy Makers Essay Writing Contest, a competition designed to get high school students across New Jersey more engaged in law, government, and their local communities by researching, evaluating, and proposing changes to certain laws and policies. Submissions are reviewed by a panel of judges, including Mayor Sean Klein of Livingston, social studies educator Daniel Ippolito, Seton Hall Pre Law advisor Maddlyn Ferrans, and Civic Spirit Executive Director Charlie Savenor.

“I love discussing politics and law, and I wanted more students to care about what’s happening in their communities,” Baskies said. “This contest creates a reason for teens to learn about the laws in their state and share their ideas.”

To bring the initiative to life, Baskies reached out to high school civics educators and college professors, built a network of judges, and created an Instagram account to promote the contest and encourage participation. While securing responses proved challenging at first, he leaned on existing connections and local networks to assemble a diverse and credible judging panel.

The Future Policy Makers Contest addresses a growing gap in civic engagement among teens by turning learning into action. Rather than simply studying government, students are encouraged to think critically about real policies that impact their communities and consider how they could be improved. By opening the contest to high schoolers across New Jersey, Baskies hopes to spark broader awareness around local issues while giving teens an opportunity to contribute their perspectives in a meaningful way.

If you are or know a student who is passionate about government, politics, or public policy, you can participate in the Future Policy Makers Essay Writing Contest by submitting an entry before 4/29/26 or following the Instagram page.



About Seth Baskies

Seth Baskies is a student at Livingston High School, where he is actively involved in debate and public speaking as a member of the school’s debate club. He’s a debate competition winner, serves as a debate advisor, and interns at the law firm Hauptman and Hauptman. Baskies intends to pursue a career in law and continue exploring his interest in public policy and civic engagement.

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Seth Baskies

futurepolicymakerscontest@gmail.com

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