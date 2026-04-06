20th Annual National Herb Day Celebration in Saint Petersburg, FL

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Herbalists & lovers of plant medicines celebrate plants in health with Herb Day. This free event in St. Pete brings 1000s of excited plant people together.

This is my favorite day of the year. We meet of l000s of like-minded people from around Tampa Bay . Everyone interested in using herbs for health should be here!” — Bob Linde, Acupuncture Physician

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 2nd from 10 AM to 4 PM, herbalists and lovers of herbal medicines will celebrate the importance of plants in health with Herb Day 2026. This free celebration will be held in the West Central Corridor of St. Petersburg, and is hosted by Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies and Traditions School of Herbal Studies, located at 6340 Central Avenue.Herb Day is free and open to the public. Come enjoy lectures, herb and food tastings, and botanical teas. Locally grown medicinal plants will be for sale and numerous vendors related to herbs will be in attendance. According to Bob Linde, Registered Herbalist and Acupuncture Physician, “This is one of my favorite days of the year. We get to meet with lots of like-minded local people over the course of the day, to create a stronger herbal community.” Anyone interested in learning more about herbs, herbal medicine, and herbal safety should definitely attend!Herb Day was created by the Herb Day Coalition, a national group of non-profit herbal organizations dedicated to herbal education, research, quality control, plant preservation, and the responsible use of herbs in human health. The day consists of several local herbal events that will take place throughout the nation.The St. Petersburg event, to be celebrated May 2nd from 10 AM to 4 PM, is a collaboration with the Florida Herb Society, the West Coast Chapter of the American Herbalists Guild, and the Traditions School of Herbal Studies. There will be raffle prizes from all of our herb-related vendors to benefit the Florida Herb Society and the West Coast Chapter of the American Herbalist Guild.Lectures will be held every 30 minutes throughout the day on subjects such as Herbs for Pets, Herb and Drug Interactions, Becoming an Herbalist, Perimenopause, Herbal Skincare, and varied other topics. Lectures will be given by Dr. Robert Linde, AP, RH, Director of Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies, other local herb experts, and Advanced Western Herbalism Students from Traditions School of Herbal Studies. All vendors will be local to St. Pete and herb-related. For more information, see the websites www.acuherbals.com www.traditionsherbschool.com , or www.herbday.org . For further information call 727-249-1174.

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