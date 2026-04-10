Indianapolis Music Artist Matt Firesign Launches 17 track Mixtape ‘Green Headspace’

Matt Firesign Green Headspace Pic 1 Matt Firesign Green Headspace Pic 2 Matt Firesign Green Headspace Emerald Dreams Matt Firesign Green Headspace Riddle Me This

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent artist Matt Firesign has released his second mixtape, Green Headspace , a 17-track conceptual project now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and TIDAL. The release continues the narrative introduced in his first mixtape, The Frustrations of a Nice Guy, while expanding his artistic direction through new sounds and deeper personal reflection.The 36-minute, 41-second project is structured to function like a full-length album, guiding listeners through a cohesive emotional and thematic journey. Matt Firesign, known for describing his work as “audio diaries,” uses Green Headspace to document life experiences, growth, and challenges through a blend of singing and rap delivery. While he is also a composer, this project does not include his compositions, with “Fulfillment” remaining his only released composition to date.Readers can visit his website https://mattfiresign.com/ to learn more about his music.A Conceptual Project Built on StorytellingGreen Headspace opens with “simple (intro),” setting a reflective tone centered on time, memory, and personal perspective. This leads into “Time Stone (The Way Things Used to Be),” which explores nostalgia and shifting relationships. “please heal” follows with a direct message about emotional recovery, while “Riddle Me This” addresses broader cultural and societal questions through sharp lyricism.The narrative continues with “bruised fruit,” “Jaded,” and “Pamela,” each offering different angles on personal experience and emotional depth. “Heart Chakra” shifts toward introspection and balance, while “growth” marks a turning point focused on development and self-awareness. “Emerald Dreams” builds on this momentum with a more imaginative and forward-looking tone.Expanding Sound and Creative DirectionThe project introduces a shift in energy with “can I have fun?” and “Have Fun Tonight (Feel So Alive),” highlighting Matt Firesign’s willingness to experiment and embrace lighter moments within the project. These tracks provide contrast while maintaining the album’s overall flow.Later in the tracklist, “who is that?” explores identity and perception, followed by “Lucky,” which introduces a sense of gratitude and reflection. “and to you..” presents a more personal and direct message, while “Be My Peace” focuses on emotional connection and calm. The project concludes with “outro,” bringing the full narrative to a close.Independent Vision and Artistic ApproachA key differentiator of Green Headspace is its balance between structure and flexibility. Although released as a mixtape, it delivers a cohesive listening experience with each of its 17 tracks contributing to a unified concept. The tracklist includes: “simple (intro),” “Time Stone (The Way Things Used to Be),” “please heal,” “Riddle Me This,” “bruised fruit,” “Jaded,” “Pamela,” “Heart Chakra,” “growth,” “Emerald Dreams,” “can I have fun?,” “Have Fun Tonight (Feel So Alive),” “who is that?,” “Lucky,” “and to you..,” “Be My Peace,” and “outro.”“Green Headspace represents a space where I allowed myself to explore different sounds while still being honest about my experiences,” said Matt Firesign, Independent Artist. “It continues the story from my first mixtape, while showing where I am now creatively and personally.”The project highlights Matt Firesign’s versatility as both a singer and rapper, adapting his delivery to match the tone of each track. His focus on storytelling remains central, offering listeners a consistent and relatable narrative throughout the project. Here is a recent article published about the Artist.Availability and Listening InformationGreen Headspace is now available worldwide on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and TIDAL. Listeners can access the full project and follow Matt Firesign for future releases and updates through these platforms.About Matt FiresignMatt Firesign is an independent artist based in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is known for creating music rooted in storytelling, often described as “audio diaries” that reflect his personal experiences and growth. As a singer, rapper, and composer, he blends multiple styles to deliver authentic and engaging projects for a global audience.

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