Gold Standard Solutions Launches Omnichannel Programs for NY Dispensaries as Cannabis Billboard Ban Takes Effect

Gold Standard Solutions logo Stephen Gold at NYC Trade Show Image of Stephen Gold

With NY's cannabis billboard ban now in effect, Gold Standard Solutions offers dispensaries a proven compliant alternative: email, SMS, programmatic, and SEO.

Every advertising restriction raises the value of the channels that remain open. Email, SMS, programmatic, and SEO are not fallbacks — they are the strategy. They always have been.” — Stephen Gold, Founder, Gold Standard Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A February 2026 New York State law banning billboard advertising by cannabis companies has removed one of the few remaining mass-reach channels available to licensed dispensaries — and Gold Standard Solutions, the Queens-based cannabis marketing agency, is already helping its clients replace that reach with higher-ROI alternatives that work within every applicable compliance framework.Founded by Stephen Gold in Queens and operating exclusively in cannabis, Gold Standard Solutions has spent years building the exact omnichannel infrastructure New York dispensaries now urgently need: email marketing, SMS campaigns, loyalty programs, SEO, programmatic display advertising on compliant networks, and web development — channels that are not affected by the billboard ban and that consistently outperform traditional out-of-home advertising on a cost-per-acquisition basis.What the Billboard Ban Means for DispensariesNew York's advertising restrictions on cannabis have always been among the strictest in the country: no Google Ads, heavily restricted social media, no health claims, no targeting minors. The billboard ban compounds an already difficult environment. For dispensaries that relied on out-of-home visibility to drive foot traffic, the loss is immediate and material. The channels that remain require expertise, compliance knowledge, and technical infrastructure that most dispensary operators do not have in-house.Gold Standard's Omnichannel PlaybookGold Standard Solutions addresses the post-billboard landscape with three core channels proven to deliver measurable revenue for New York dispensaries:Email and SMS Marketing: The agency manages dispensary email and SMS programs on cannabis-compliant platforms including Alpine IQ and SpringBig. Top-performing clients generate $10 to $12 in revenue per message sent. SMS open rates approach 98 percent. Every campaign is OCM-reviewed before distribution.Programmatic Display Advertising: Gold Standard runs compliant programmatic display campaigns on cannabis-specific ad networks, reaching verified cannabis consumers across premium publisher inventory — delivering the geographic targeting and brand visibility that billboards provided, without the regulatory exposure.SEO and Web Development: The agency builds dispensary websites and menu architectures optimized for organic search, turning Google into a consistent, cost-free traffic channel. Clients rank for high-intent local queries like "dispensary near me" and "cannabis deals NYC" without paying per click."Every advertising restriction New York puts on cannabis dispensaries raises the value of the channels that remain open," said Stephen Gold, founder of Gold Standard Solutions. "Email, SMS, programmatic, and SEO are not fallbacks — they are the strategy. They always have been. The billboard ban just makes that clearer."The agency currently serves dispensaries across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, with documented results exceeding $1 million in revenue generated for individual clients.About Gold Standard SolutionsGold Standard Solutions is a Queens-based cannabis marketing agency serving licensed dispensaries across New York. Services include email marketing, SMS, loyalty programs, SEO, web development, programmatic advertising, and brand strategy. No long-term contracts. For more information, visit goldstandrd.com or contact gold@goldstandrd.com.

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