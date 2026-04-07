HighToday Launches Free Daily Deal Alerts for NYC Cannabis Consumers, Saving Shoppers up to 40% at Licensed Dispensaries

Find the best deals in NYC closest to you! Best Cannabis Deals in 1 Place

HighToday.com delivers free daily cannabis deal alerts from licensed NYC dispensaries straight to consumers — no app, no fees, no unlicensed sellers.

NYC cannabis consumers know what they want and what fair prices look like. They will travel for a good deal. HighToday is the fastest way to find that deal every single day.” — HighToday Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighToday, the New York City cannabis deal aggregation platform, today announced the launch of free daily deal alerts for consumers, giving New York City residents instant access to the best discounts, promotions, and flash sales at licensed adult-use dispensaries across the five boroughs.With over 610 licensed dispensaries now competing for customers across New York City and a state market on pace to hit $2.6 billion in 2026 sales, NYC consumers have more legal cannabis options than ever before — and more deals to navigate. HighToday cuts through the noise.Real Deals. Real Savings. Every Day.HighToday aggregates daily promotions from licensed NYC dispensaries including Terp Bros, Beleaf, Kaya Bliss, Quality Control Dispensary, and Hii, giving shoppers a single free destination to find verified deals before they walk out the door. Discounts on the platform regularly reach 20 to 40 percent off — with new deals posted every day.Unlike unlicensed grey-market operators still active across the city, every dispensary on HighToday is verified against New York State's OCM registry. Consumers searching for deals never have to wonder whether they are shopping at a legal, tested, compliant store.How It WorksConsumers visit HighToday.com, browse deals by product category or neighborhood, and click through directly to their preferred dispensary. The platform is free to use, requires no account, no app download, and no subscription. Deal alert subscribers receive daily email updates with the top promotions across the city delivered directly to their inbox."NYC cannabis consumers are sophisticated shoppers," said a HighToday spokesperson. "They know what they want, they know what fair prices look like, and they will travel for a good deal. HighToday is the fastest way to find that deal every single day."Sign Up FreeNYC cannabis consumers can browse today's deals and sign up for free daily deal alerts at HighToday.com. Licensed dispensaries interested in featuring their promotions can partner with HighToday at no cost by emailing hello@hightoday.com.About HighTodayHighToday is a free cannabis deal discovery platform headquartered in New York City, connecting adult consumers (21+) with licensed dispensaries across the five boroughs. HighToday does not sell cannabis products. For more information, visit HighToday.com.

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