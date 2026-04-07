HighToday Signs Licensed NYC Dispensary Partners to Its Free Deal Discovery Platform

Find the best deals in NYC closest to you! Best Cannabis Deals in 1 Place

HighToday.com partners with Terp Bros, Beleaf, Kaya Bliss, Quality Control Dispensary, and Hii to bring free daily deal discovery to NYC cannabis consumers.

We built HighToday because independent dispensaries deserve a platform that puts their deals in front of customers without taking a cut of their margins.” — Stephen Gold

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighToday, the New York City cannabis deal aggregation platform, today announced a growing roster of licensed dispensary partners across the five boroughs, all listed on the platform at zero cost to the dispensary.Licensed dispensaries now partnered with HighToday include some of the city's most recognized shops: Terp Bros, Beleaf, Kaya Bliss, Quality Control Dispensary, and Hii. Each partner dispensary receives a dedicated listing page, daily deal promotions, and direct exposure to HighToday's growing audience of deal-seeking NYC cannabis consumers — at no cost to the dispensary.A Platform Built on TransparencyHighToday was built on a simple belief: finding quality cannabis at a fair price should not require navigating a maze of paid placements, sponsored results, or premium tier listings. Every dispensary on HighToday is featured based on deal freshness and relevance — not advertising spend. Listings are earned, not purchased.The platform only features dispensaries verified against New York State's OCM registry, giving consumers full confidence that every deal they find comes from a licensed, compliant, legal operator.Free for Dispensaries. Free for Consumers.Cannabis directories have historically operated on a pay-to-play model that places the heaviest financial burden on the independent operators who can least afford it — CAURD licensees, social equity operators, and single-location shops competing against well-funded multi-location chains.HighToday removes that burden entirely. There are no monthly fees, no tiered placement packages, and no premium upgrades. A single-location dispensary in the Bronx gets the same platform access as a multi-location operator in Manhattan.Dispensaries looking to feature their daily deals can partner with HighToday at no cost by visiting HighToday.com or emailing hello@hightoday.com.Why NowNew York State posted $1.69 billion in adult-use cannabis retail sales in 2025, with over 610 licensed dispensaries now operating statewide and the OCM projecting $2.6 billion in 2026. As competition intensifies across the five boroughs, cost-effective deal discovery is no longer optional — it is the baseline."We built HighToday because independent dispensaries deserve a platform that puts their deals in front of customers without taking a cut of their margins," said a HighToday spokesperson. "Every partner we add strengthens the platform for consumers and dispensaries alike."About HighTodayHighToday is a free cannabis deal discovery platform headquartered in New York City, connecting adult consumers (21+) with licensed dispensaries across the five boroughs. HighToday does not sell cannabis products. For more information, visit HighToday.com or contact hello@hightoday.com.

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