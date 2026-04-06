Gold Standard Solutions Powers NYC Dispensary Growth as New York Cannabis Market Hits $1.7 Billion

Gold Standard Solutions logo Image of Stephen Gold Stephen Gold with owner of Bodega Boyz Winky

Queens-based Gold Standard Solutions has generated over $1M in revenue for individual NYC dispensaries using email, SMS, loyalty, SEO, and omnichannel strategy.

The dispensaries that build real marketing infrastructure now are the ones that will dominate as New York's cannabis market matures toward $2.6B in 2026.” — Stephen Gold, Founder, Gold Standard Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York State's licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries generated $1.69 billion in retail sales in 2025 — cementing New York as one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the country — a Queens-based marketing agency has been quietly powering the growth of some of the market's most recognized dispensary brands.Gold Standard Solutions, founded by Stephen Gold and headquartered in Queens, NY, is a full-service digital marketing agency operating exclusively in the cannabis space. The agency serves licensed dispensaries across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, delivering email marketing, SMS campaigns, loyalty program management, SEO, web development, programmatic advertising, and brand strategy — all built to meet the strict compliance requirements of New York's Office of Cannabis Management.The Agency Behind the NumbersGold Standard Solutions has generated over $1 million in verifiable revenue for individual New York City dispensaries. Its client roster includes some of the market's best-known operators: Terp Bros, Kaya Bliss, Stashmaster, Green Genius NYC, Quality Control Dispensary, and others across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and beyond.The agency's results are not projections. Every figure is documented and traceable to specific campaigns — email sends, SMS blasts, loyalty redemptions, and organic search traffic — executed for dispensaries navigating one of the most restrictive advertising environments of any retail category in the country.Built for New York's Unique MarketNew York's cannabis market presents challenges that generic marketing agencies are not equipped to handle: no Google Ads for cannabis, heavily restricted social media advertising, active OCM enforcement of marketing compliance rules, and a February 2026 ban on cannabis billboard advertising. Gold Standard Solutions was built specifically to operate within these constraints.The agency's channel mix focuses on the highest-ROI tools available to compliant cannabis operators: email marketing generating $10 to $12 per message sent for top-performing clients, SMS campaigns with open rates approaching 98%, loyalty programs that drive repeat visits and average order value, and SEO and web development that make dispensary menus and product pages findable on Google."New York's cannabis market is at an inflection point," said Stephen Gold, founder of Gold Standard Solutions. "The dispensaries that build real marketing infrastructure now — email lists, loyalty programs, organic search presence — are the ones that will dominate as the market matures toward $2.6 billion in projected 2026 sales. We are here to make sure our clients are those dispensaries."About Gold Standard SolutionsGold Standard Solutions is a Queens-based cannabis marketing agency serving licensed dispensaries across New York. Services include email marketing, SMS, loyalty programs, SEO, web development, programmatic advertising, and brand strategy. The agency works exclusively in cannabis and operates with no long-term contracts. For more information, visit goldstandrd.com or email gold@goldstandrd.com.

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