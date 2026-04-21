Demand for Propylene Glycol Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $7 billion by 2030

Propylene Glycol Market Size Propylene Glycol Market Share Propylene Glycol Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Propylene Glycol Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propylene Glycol market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $191 billion by 2030, with Propylene Glycol market to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,586 billion by 2030, the Propylene Glycol market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Propylene Glycol Market In 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the propylene glycol market in 2030, valued at $3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical and personal care industries, rising demand for food-grade additives in processed foods and beverages, increasing production of unsaturated polyester resins used in construction and automotive composites, and the rapid growth of industrial manufacturing activities across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian economies.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Propylene Glycol Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the propylene glycol market in 2030, valued at $2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the country’s large-scale chemical manufacturing infrastructure, strong demand from the food processing and pharmaceutical sectors, and the rapid expansion of personal care and cosmetic product manufacturing.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Propylene Glycol Market In 2030?

The propylene glycol market is segmented by source into petroleum-based and bio-based. The petroleum-based segment will be the largest segment of the propylene glycol market, segmented by source, accounting for 70% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The petroleum-based segment will be supported by well-established petrochemical production processes, large-scale availability of propylene oxide feedstock, cost-effective manufacturing, and widespread industrial adoption across applications such as antifreeze formulations, unsaturated polyester resins, pharmaceuticals, and food additives. In addition, strong global petrochemical infrastructure and consistent product performance are expected to sustain the dominance of petroleum-based propylene glycol in the market.

The propylene glycol market is segmented by grade into industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade.

The propylene glycol market is segmented by application into animal feed, inks, lacquers, tobacco humectants, and varnishes.

The propylene glycol market is segmented by end user into building and construction, consumer goods, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverages, paint and coatings, pharmaceuticals, textile industries, tobacco, and transportation.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Propylene Glycol Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the propylene glycol market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Propylene Glycol Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global propylene glycol market leading up to 2030 will be driven by several key factors that are expected to influence chemical manufacturing expansion, specialty ingredient demand, industrial material production, and sustainable chemical development across multiple end-use industries.

Expanding Demand From Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, And Food Processing Industries - The expanding demand from pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food processing industries is expected to become a major growth driver for the propylene glycol market by 2030. Propylene glycol is widely used as a solvent, humectant, and stabilizing agent in pharmaceutical formulations, cosmetic products, and processed food applications. Increasing global consumption of packaged foods, rising demand for skincare and hygiene products, and the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing sector are strengthening product demand. Manufacturers are therefore focusing on producing high-purity pharmaceutical- and food-grade propylene glycol to meet strict quality standards and regulatory requirements. As a result, the expanding demand from pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food processing industries is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Rising Utilization In Unsaturated Polyester Resins And Industrial Applications - The rising utilization in unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and industrial applications is expected to drive strong growth in the propylene glycol market by 2030. Propylene glycol is a key intermediate in the production of UPR used in fiberglass-reinforced plastics, construction panels, marine components, and automotive composite materials. Increasing infrastructure development, growing use of durable composite materials, and expanding industrial manufacturing activities are driving demand for UPR production. Additionally, propylene glycol is widely used in antifreeze formulations, heat transfer fluids, and industrial coolants, further expanding its application base. Consequently, the rising utilization in unsaturated polyester resins and industrial applications is projected to contribute around 2.2% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Bio-Based And Sustainable Propylene Glycol - The growing adoption of bio-based and sustainable propylene glycol is expected to play an important role in the market’s expansion by 2030. Increasing environmental regulations and corporate sustainability commitments are encouraging manufacturers to develop propylene glycol derived from renewable feedstocks such as glycerin and plant-based sugars. Bio-based propylene glycol offers lower carbon emissions and improved environmental compatibility compared to petroleum-derived alternatives. Industries such as cosmetics, food processing, and pharmaceuticals are increasingly adopting sustainable ingredients to meet consumer preferences and regulatory standards. Therefore, the growing adoption of bio-based and sustainable propylene glycol is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Propylene Glycol Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the petroleum-based market and the bio-based market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the expanding demand for propylene glycol across pharmaceuticals, food processing, personal care products, antifreeze formulations, and unsaturated polyester resins. Increasing industrial manufacturing activities, rising consumption of processed foods and cosmetics, and the growing adoption of sustainable chemical ingredients are further supporting demand. In addition, advancements in petrochemical production technologies and increasing investments in renewable chemical manufacturing are accelerating growth across both conventional and sustainable propylene glycol supply chains.

The petroleum-based market is projected to grow by $1 billion, while the bio-based market is projected to grow by $1 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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