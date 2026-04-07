HighToday Expands Across NYC as New York Cannabis Market Crosses $1.7 Billion in Annual Sales

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As New York's legal cannabis market surpasses $1.7B in 2025 sales, HighToday expands its free deal platform to serve NYC's 610+ licensed dispensaries.

New York's cannabis market is hitting its stride. Independent dispensaries deserve the same shot at discovery that a well-funded chain gets. HighToday makes that happen.” — Stephen Gold

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighToday, the New York City cannabis deal aggregation platform, today announced a significant expansion of its dispensary partner network and consumer audience, riding the momentum of New York State's landmark cannabis sales milestone. New York's licensed adult-use dispensaries generated $1.69 billion in retail sales in 2025, establishing the first full-year baseline since legalization and cementing the state as one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the country.With over 610 licensed dispensaries now operating statewide and the OCM projecting $2.6 billion in 2026 sales, the demand for smarter, more efficient consumer discovery tools has never been greater. HighToday is built for exactly this moment.A Platform Built for New York's BoomHighToday aggregates daily deals from licensed NYC dispensaries including Terp Bros, Beleaf, Kaya Bliss, Quality Control Dispensary, and Hii, giving consumers a single destination to find real-time promotions, compare prices, and locate licensed shops near them. The platform is updated daily, mobile-optimized, and free for both consumers and dispensary partners.As New York's dispensary count has grown from a handful of CAURD pioneers in 2022 to more than 600 active storefronts today, competition for foot traffic has intensified dramatically. HighToday gives every licensed operator — from a single-location CAURD shop in the Bronx to a multi-location operator in Manhattan — equal, free visibility in front of deal-seeking consumers.Timing the MarketNew York cannabis retail closed Q1 2026 with clear momentum. The state crossed $3.3 billion in cumulative sales since legalization and projects another $2.6 billion in 2026 alone. Nearly half of December 2025 sales came from dispensaries that opened in the previous year, underscoring how quickly new operators are reshaping the competitive landscape.For independent dispensaries navigating this environment, cost-effective marketing is critical. HighToday provides what expensive directory platforms cannot: free, deal-driven discovery with no monthly fees and no pay-to-play placement."New York's cannabis market is hitting its stride, and independent dispensaries deserve the same shot at discovery that a well-funded chain gets," said a HighToday spokesperson. "HighToday exists to make sure that happens."About HighTodayHighToday is a free cannabis deal discovery platform headquartered in New York City, connecting adult consumers (21+) with licensed dispensaries across the five boroughs. HighToday does not sell cannabis products. For more information, visit HighToday.com or contact hello@hightoday.com.

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