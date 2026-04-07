HighToday Launches Free Cannabis Deal Platform for New York City Dispensaries

Find the best deals in NYC closest to you! Best Cannabis Deals in 1 Place

HighToday.com aggregates daily cannabis deals from licensed NYC dispensaries — real-time savings for consumers, free foot traffic for local shops.

We believe finding quality cannabis at a fair price should not be a hassle. HighToday brings transparency to NYC cannabis — real prices, real deals, no hidden fees.” — HighToday Spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighToday, a New York City-based cannabis deal aggregation platform, has officially launched at HighToday.com, offering consumers a free, centralized resource to discover daily deals, promotions, and discounts from licensed adult-use dispensaries across the five boroughs.As New York's legal cannabis market continues to mature, consumers face a fragmented landscape with dozens of dispensaries each running their own promotions across Instagram, email, and websites. HighToday solves this by bringing all active deals into one transparent, easy-to-navigate platform, updated daily and completely free to use.A Platform Built for TransparencyHighToday only features licensed, OCM-regulated dispensaries, giving users confidence that every deal on the platform comes from a legal, vetted source. The platform allows shoppers to browse deals by product category, discount percentage, or location, and includes an interactive dispensary map to find licensed shops nearby.Unlike traditional cannabis directories that charge dispensaries for placement, HighToday partners with licensed dispensaries at no cost, focusing solely on driving foot traffic to local businesses while helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions.Free for Dispensaries. Free for Consumers.Dispensaries looking to promote their deals can partner with HighToday to list their daily specials and reach a growing audience of deal-focused cannabis shoppers in New York City. The platform does not sell cannabis products and operates as a deal discovery and comparison service.Key Features at Launch:- Daily deal aggregation from licensed NYC dispensaries- Browse by product type- Interactive dispensary map- Deal alerts and newsletter for subscribers- Mobile-friendly design for on-the-go shoppersAbout HighTodayHighToday is a cannabis deal discovery platform headquartered in New York City. The platform connects adult consumers (21+) with licensed dispensaries offering daily promotions across the five boroughs. HighToday does not sell cannabis products. For more information, visit HighToday.com or contact hello@hightoday.com.

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