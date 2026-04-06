Hollywood Stars Lynn Whitfield, Martin Lawrence Rally for Seniors at CFB Foundation Heart of Gold Gala in Beverly Hills
Actor Martin Lawrence presented Honoree Award-winning Actress Lynn Whitfield with the Heart of Gold Trailblazer Award. Photo: Steven Williams
Joshua Whitley Johnson, Kyle Whitley, Kym Whitley, and William Whitley with CFB Foundation Founders Yannick Jules-Bannister and Julian L. Bannister on the green carpet at the CFB Foundation Heart of Gold Awards Gala on March 29 in Beverly Hills. Photo: Steven Williams
Entertainment Icon Ben Vereen received the Lifetime Achievement Award. His daughter Kabara Vereen, delivered heartfelt remarks as she accepted on his behalf. Photo: Steven Williams
Celebrity fashion designers, reality TV stars and podcast hosts Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson arrived on the CFB Foundation "Green Carpet" in support of senior advocacy. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty
Honorees Ben Vereen, Garrett Morris, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Clara Chiu-Torres, with Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Pol’ Atteu, and Patrik Simpson advocate for seniorsBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood icons, award-winning performers, and influential leaders gathered at the 2nd Annual Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation Heart of Gold Awards Gala on March 29, 2026, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, elevating aging, dignity, and legacy as priorities across the entertainment industry and beyond. Hosted by Actress/Comedian Kym Whitley and Actor Miguel A. Núñez Jr., the star-powered evening honored entertainment legends and advocacy leaders while spotlighting the urgent need to support seniors and combat isolation among older adults.
Honoring Hollywood Legends and Advocacy Leaders
The gala recognized five distinguished honorees whose careers and advocacy reflect longevity, compassion, and cultural impact:
• Ben Vereen — Lifetime Achievement Award
Tony Award-winning performer Ben Vereen was honored for his decades of excellence across Broadway, television, and film. His daughter, Kabara Vereen, delivered heartfelt remarks as she accepted on his behalf, followed by a video message from Vereen expressing gratitude and emphasizing the importance of honoring seniors and preserving legacy.
• Lynn Whitfield — Heart of Gold Trailblazer Award
Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield received the Trailblazer Award, presented by Actor/Comedian Martin Lawrence, in recognition of her enduring career and influence across generations.
• Judge Mablean Ephriam — Legacy of Distinction Award
Founder of the Mablean Ephriam Foundation and star of Justice with Judge Mablean, Judge Ephriam was honored for her advocacy supporting families, seniors, and underserved communities.
• Garrett Morris — Pioneer Award
Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree Garrett Morris was recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to comedy and television. Morris, unable to attend, had the honor accepted by his longtime friend and Cooley High co-star Lawrence Hilton Jacobs.
• Clara Chiu-Torres — Aging Ally Award
Former AARP executive and Vice President of Development at Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL), Clara Chiu-Torres was recognized for decades of advocacy supporting underserved communities, particularly older adults.
The award was presented by AARP Vice President of Audience Strategy Daphne Kwok, a national advocate for how all communities live, thrive, and age with dignity. “Clara has been uplifting resources and funding, and friend-raising, for decades,” Kwok said. “Her advocacy amplifies the needs of underserved communities, especially older adults.”
Celebrity attendees who supported the cause included:
• Kenny Lattimore, Grammy-nominated R&B artist
• Tamala Jones (Castle, Ordinary Angels)
• Comedian Michael Colyar
• Celebrity designers Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson
• Tangi Miller (Felicity, The Wood)
• TV Personality & Content Creator Kalen Allen
• TV Personality & Author Athena Vas as a guest speaker, sharing her voice and insight about elder care.
• Entertainment leaders, philanthropists, and influencers
Their presence underscored the growing importance of senior advocacy within Hollywood and the broader entertainment community.
The gala also featured standout musical performances:
• MAJOR — Grammy-nominated artist known for platinum hit "Why I Love You."
• Elaine Gibbs — Acclaimed inspirational vocalist
• CeCe Peniston — International recording artist known for iconic hit "Finally."
• Former Ladies of the Supremes - Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence with Joyce Vincent
• Freda Payne — Known for her gold record for her single, "Band of Gold."
• Thea Austin — Lead vocalist and co-writer of the German Eurodance hit song "Rhythm Is a Dancer."
• Abiodun Koya — Nigerian-born classical singer, poet, and humanitarian
Each performance reinforced the evening’s message of compassion, resilience, and connection across generations.
A Personal Story That Inspired a Movement
CFB Foundation Co-Founder and President Julian L. Bannister delivered emotional remarks inspired by his grandmother. “When I think about what senior citizens go through in America — being scammed, abused, not heard, not listened to, not paid attention to, not understood — it makes me emotional,” Bannister said.
He shared the defining moment that sparked the foundation’s mission. “I walked into a room of seniors and saw my grandmother sitting quietly. There were many others who had no visitors, no phone calls, and no one checking on them. That moment stayed with me,” Bannister said. “We all have grandparents, parents, neighbors who shaped our lives. How do we not make them a priority?”
The Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation continues to expand its Senior Support Movement, focusing on:
• Reducing loneliness and isolation
• Memory enrichment programming
• Caregiver advocacy
• Community engagement
• Intergenerational connection
CFB Foundation Co-Founder Yannick Jules-Bannister reinforced the importance of collective responsibility. “There has never been a movement in history without people becoming doers,” Jules-Bannister said. “There is strength in numbers. There is influence. There is an impact. There is the ability to ensure no senior ever feels lonely again.”
The audience responded with a unified pledge: No Senior… Alone.
About the Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation
The Cynthia F. Blaizes Foundation celebrates senior citizens and ensures that elders leave meaningful legacies for generations to come. Through its Senior Support Movement, the foundation promotes dignity, compassion, and connection for aging communities. Learn more about how to support at www.cfbfoundation.org or inquire at info@thecfbfoundation.org.
To request interviews or additional photos, contact Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD of Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. at marielemelle@platinumstarpr.com or directly at
213-276-7827.
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CFB Foundation Co-Founder and President Julian L. Bannister Tells HIs Personal Story That Inspired the Senior Movement
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