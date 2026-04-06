LOVE IN STORYTOWN to Hold Special Huntington, N.Y., Premiere Screening at Huntington Public Library April 10

LOVE IN STORYTOWN starring Beverley Mitchell and Jason Frederick

Special Huntington screening April 10 at Huntington Public Library celebrates a faith-driven romantic drama with local production ties.

LOVE IN STORYTOWN is about starting over, about finding hope when life doesn’t go as planned. We wanted to create something that reminds audiences it’s never too late for love and a second chance.” — Writer Betty Sullivan

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The uplifting romantic drama LOVE IN STORYTOWN will be celebrated with a special Huntington premiere screening on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the Huntington Public Library, located at 338 Main Street, Huntington, NY 11743.Written and produced by Betty Sullivan, the film stars Beverley Mitchell as Mandy Taylor, a retired Army major and single mother whose determined fresh start is unexpectedly interrupted when she reconnects with a childhood friend, played by Jason Frederick.Featuring scenes shot in New York and the remainder filmed in Tennessee, the event offers a meaningful regional connection for local audiences while spotlighting a story rooted in faith, family, resilience, and second chances.In LOVE IN STORYTOWN, Mandy relocates with her young son in search of stability and a new beginning. Focused on opening her dream bakery and building a secure life, she finds her carefully structured plans challenged by community, reconnection, and the possibility of love.The cast also includes Ryan Buggle, Eliza Roberts, William Ragsdale, Mugga, Stephanie Andujar, and Al Sapienza.The film has been recognized by Movieguide for its positive family content and uplifting message. LOVE IN STORYTOWN arrives on TVOD April 7, with the official soundtrack releasing April 10, the same day as the Huntington event.The Huntington screening offers local audiences an opportunity to celebrate a film with both a New York production connection and a veteran-centered emotional core. Organizers anticipate strong interest from viewers who appreciate heartfelt, community-driven storytelling centered on healing, hope, and renewed purpose. View the official trailer and register for your seat now. For interviews, or additional information, contact SDI Entertainment PR.

Official Trailer LOVE IN STORYTOWN

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