GovSkills Launches Technology-First Platform to Fix Government Hiring, Hosts Career Event in Washington, DC

New civic technology platform connects job seekers with public sector roles while giving hiring managers modern tools to recruit top talent

Behind every public service is someone who chose this work, and they deserve a hiring system that actually works to find them. That’s the problem GovSkills was built to solve.” — Megan Soule, CEO and co-founder of GovSkills

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovSkills, a civic technology company building a modern recruiting platform for government, officially launched its HR product today alongside “For the People: A Celebration of Public Service,” a free event at Eaton House in Washington, DC, co-hosted with Former Gov , the first directory for former federal, state, local, tribal, and military professionals.Government hiring is widely recognized as one of the most inefficient systems in the public sector. According to public sector workforce research, roughly half of job seekers who start a government application never finish it, and a majority of public sector hiring managers report difficulty finding qualified candidates for open roles. Public sector hiring takes an average of 120 days, more than three times the private sector average.GovSkills was built to change that. The platform translates opaque government job classifications into clear descriptions and matches job seekers with roles they're actually eligible for. For agencies, GovSkills surfaces what makes public sector careers compelling: total compensation, retirement vesting timelines, public service loan forgiveness payoff projections and career progression. The details are already in the data, but never make it into a job posting.“Great government starts with great hires,” said Megan Soule, CEO and co-founder of GovSkills. “Behind every public service is someone who chose this work, and they deserve a hiring system that actually works to find them. That’s the problem GovSkills was built to solve.”The launch event brings together public service professionals, HR leaders, and career seekers from across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region. The morning features a government career fair with local agencies and organizations, followed by an afternoon of panel discussions exploring the human side of government careers.Featured speakers include Glenn Davidson of Marymount University, Brian Whittaker of Humans of Public Service, Arianne Miller of Civic Design Collaborative.“Former Gov is committed to assisting public servants at all stages of their career, whether they are currently in government service, have been displaced by government layoffs, or are looking to highlight their public service while in the private sector,” said Brian Levine, Founder and Executive Director of Former Gov. “We are proud to co-host this event with GovSkills to celebrate the importance and value of public service in America.”Levine also invites displaced federal workers to Eaton House in DC every Tuesday from 9am-5pm, where Former Gov hosts a co-working and networking space for those impacted by federal government RIFs.GovSkills, a venture of Citizen Codex, previously launched its matching tool that connects job seekers with relevant government openings from federal, state, county, city, and local government. Now, GovSkills is bringing that same technology to the other side of the table with its hiring manager platform, built in partnership with state and local agencies across the region.The “For the People” event is free and open to the public. Registration is available at Eventbrite About GovSkillsGovSkills is a civic technology company building a modern hiring platform for government. It connects job seekers with public sector careers and equips hiring managers with tools to recruit top talent. A venture of Citizen Codex, GovSkills was co-founded by Megan Soule and Nicole Varela and is focused on state and local government agencies, with plans to expand into federal hiring. Learn more at www.govskills.io About Former GovFormer Gov is the first directory for former federal, state, local, tribal, foreign and military professionals. The growing network helps newly separated government and military professionals transition into private sector careers through visibility, education, coworking spaces, networking and enrichment courses.

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