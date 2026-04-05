Decatur Man Arrested, Charged in Meigs County Homicide

MEIGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Decatur man in connection to a shooting death that occurred Saturday evening.

At the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents joined the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Shiloh Road in Decatur. Upon the arrival of deputies, they located Jeffery Kendall Barton (DOB: 09/21/67) with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. During the investigation, Tyler Steven Meadows (DOB: 02/09/94) was identified as the individual responsible for the victim’s death.

This morning, agents obtained a warrant for Meadows, charging him with Second Degree Murder. He was arrested and booked into the Meigs County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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