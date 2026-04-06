mEinstein Announces Launch of Mobile-Native Personal AI OS Focused on On-Device Intelligence

An on-device AI platform designed for daily assistance and user-controlled participation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mEinstein announced that it is launching the Edge AI Economy, introducing a mobile-native personal AI OS designed to operate on the user’s phone, learn from daily activity in a privacy-focused manner, and function primarily for the individual.At launch, mEinstein will introduce a focus on private daily understanding. The platform’s Daily Routine capability helps users build a more useful and personalized AI relationship by understanding patterns in where they go, how they move, and how their life unfolds, without relying primarily on cloud-based systems.This reflects current developments in the AI space, where intelligence has become more available, but not necessarily more personal, more controlled, or more economically distributed. Many products still require users to share context, data, or control in exchange for convenience. mEinstein states that it is built on a different model: the device acts as the intelligence layer, the user is in control, and participation in downstream value is optional, explicit, and permission-based.mEinstein’s architecture is built around an on-device persona, granular consent, revocable sharing, and a marketplace model designed to let users participate in value creation on their own terms. The company is not leading its launch with marketplace complexity. First comes utility, followed by trust, and then, where relevant, participation features.“For too long, the digital economy has been built on a model where users create enormous value but capture almost none of it,” said Prithwi R. Thakuria. “We built mEinstein on a different belief: your AI should work for you, your data should remain under your control, and when value is created from your life, you should have the right to participate in the upside. But trust has to be earned first. That starts with useful, on-device intelligence people can feel in daily life.”The company’s current platform framing is supported by product and business foundations already outlined in its materials: an on-device persona, consent marketplace, opt-in edge-to-cloud LoRA sharing, closed beta activity, and enterprise-facing consent infrastructure. At the product level, mEinstein describes its job in simpler terms: understand life privately, help daily, and only then invite users into economic participation if they choose.mEinstein states that future AI platforms may not be defined only by model size or chat quality, but also by who they work for, where intelligence operates, and how value is shared.About mEinsteinmEinstein is a technology company focused on developing privacy-oriented artificial intelligence systems. Its platform is designed to operate on-device, enabling users to manage personal data, interact with AI-driven tools, and explore controlled participation in emerging digital ecosystems.Media ContactKrati VyasEmail: krati.vyas@meinstein.ai

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