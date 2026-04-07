Qwyse Launches as Career GPS to Fix Broken Job Search

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Unlike AI career tools that are like static maps, Qwyse strategically powers the job search end-to-end with data-informed insights and personalized execution.

Qwyse has been a game changer for our students. It helps our students clearly connect their experiences to the skills employers are actually looking for.” — Dr. Paul Fowler, Georgia Tech.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Sage, Inc. today launched Qwyse, an AI career GPS that helps students and professionals land jobs or pivot careers by turning fragmented experiences into coherent, impact-driven career narratives in a rapidly changing job market. The platform combines real-time job market data, skills gap analysis, career pathing, and an integrated job-hunting engine into a single workflow, targeting the disconnect between candidates prioritizing beating the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) filters and recruiters looking for evidence of the skills needed to perform well in a role.Early data shows that resumes securing interviews average at least 63% skills demonstration compared to 35% for rejected applications that mostly just list them. This gap challenges the widespread practice of optimizing resumes for the ATS rather than for the humans who make hiring decisions. In one early case, a laid-off professional landed a job offer within three weeks after a seven-month unsuccessful search.Early Traction with UniversitiesQwyse's approach has already driven adoption at leading academic institutions. Georgia Tech's College of Computing, consistently ranked among the top five computing programs in the nation, has deployed Qwyse to more than 4,000 students."Qwyse has been a game changer for our students. It helps our students clearly connect their experiences to the skills employers are actually looking for," said Dr. Paul Fowler, director of career services for the college. "It provides practical, personalized guidance that builds confidence and makes career preparation feel more accessible and less overwhelming. Its resume analyzer gives students a real competitive edge in securing internships and full-time roles."At the University of Washington, the graduate-level Communication Leadership program, a top degree for communication, content, and strategic leadership, uses the platform to guide career decisions. Career advisor Kaan Kaplanoglu noted the platform helps students slow down, think more intentionally about their options, and make more informed career choices.Why Qwyse Was BuiltCareer Sage CEO Dr. Matthew Adeiza, an Oxford-trained researcher with a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, left Microsoft to build the platform after witnessing a growing crisis of career anxiety among students and professionals.“There is a profound emotional toll when you know you can do a job, but you cannot even get an interview to prove it," Adeiza said. "We created Qwyse because no one should feel helpless just because of an opaque job application system. Our goal is to strip the anxiety out of the job search and career transitions, and empower people to not only get interviews but get hired."How Qwyse Differs From Standard AI Career ToolsMost AI career platforms treat job hunting as a series of isolated tasks. For example, standard resume builders often rewrite individual bullet points without connecting them to a candidate's broader professional narrative. Qwyse’s Resume Builder treats each past role as a cohesive impact story, integrating it into the overall resume, tailored to specific job requirements.Qwyse is built on a different premise compared to existing AI career platforms that often act as a static map. It is a GPS that guides every stage of a person’s career or job search with specific, data-informed, and personalized directions. Its integrated approach ensures candidate resumes are contextually optimized instead of keyword-stuffed, ensuring they not only beat the ATS but also impress the human hiring team.Some of the key functionalities of Qwyse’s end-to-end job search platform include:Application Intelligence: A post-application diagnostics tool evaluates tracked application data against 10 key metrics correlating with interview success. It identifies specific gaps in content and strategy, such as whether a particular industry, role, or company type is generating better outcomes.Resume Building and Review: The resume builder has an integrated AI coach that uses a guided profile interview to transform fragmented career stories into impact-driven, recruiter-ready resumes. Rather than generating generic text, it coaches someone to uncover hidden impact in past roles, class projects, and coursework. It then integrates keywords naturally when building a resume to demonstrate skills rather than just list them, allowing it to pass ATS bots while impressing human reviewers.Interview Preparation: A video AI Interview Coach provides specific content, tone, and delivery feedback. It highlights gaps in a user’s answers and generates model answers based on the user's specific professional profile, providing concrete coaching rather than abstract advice.Career Intelligence and Exploration: Students and professionals gain access to real-time job market readiness and emerging skills data. AI-powered exploration combines market data, validated career assessments, and professional history to surface alternative career paths and skills gaps, with personalized match scores on skills, values, and interests.Job Search Efficiency Tools: An application tracker manages the full job search pipeline, while a Chrome extension scores and saves jobs into the job tracker to help users focus on the right opportunities. The extension also autofills applications across major job boards like Workday, Lever, and Greenhouse.Privacy by Default: Qwyse does not share user data with advertisers or use personal information to train the company's AI models.AvailabilityQwyse is available now for individuals starting at $8.50 per month. It also offers packages for higher education career centers of all sizes. Career centers seeking an integrated platform to help students navigate the modern career landscape and get jobs can request a 30-day free full-access pilot at https://www.qwyse.com/hed About Career Sage, Inc.Career Sage, Inc., developer of Qwyse, builds career navigation tools designed to help professionals and students succeed in an evolving labor market. By combining real-time market data with AI-powered strategy, Career Sage aims to bridge gaps in candidate potential and employer expectations. The company is based in Atlanta. To learn more, visit https://www.qwyse.com AcknowledgmentsCareer Sage extends its gratitude to the numerous career advisors who provided expert input during Qwyse’s development. Special thanks go to Dr. Paul Fowler of the Georgia Tech College of Computing, whose strategic insights helped shape key feature decisions. The platform also benefited from the extensive participation of students nationwide, particularly Georgia Tech students who contributed to Qwyse's development as part of their capstone projects.

Qwyse - GPS for Your Career and Job Search

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