Emerald Coast Moving & Storage Launches White Glove Design Logistics on Gulf Coast

New white glove interior design logistics services support designers, builders, and homeowners across Florida’s Emerald Coast.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Rosa Beach, FL - Emerald Coast Moving & Storage today announced the launch of specialized white glove interior design logistics services for the Gulf Coast design community, offering end‑to‑end solutions for designers, builders, showrooms, and high‑end residential clients across Florida’s Emerald Coast.The new offering is designed to streamline the complex logistics that accompany interior design projects, including receiving, inspection, climate‑controlled storage, delivery, placement, and debris removal. Through its dedicated Interior Design Logistics Services, the company coordinates vendor shipments, consolidates orders, and schedules installations to align with construction timelines and client move‑in dates.Emerald Coast Moving & Storage has structured its program to address common challenges faced by designers and luxury homeowners, such as damaged freight, missed deliveries, and on‑site disruption during installations. The company’s trained crews provide room‑of‑choice placement, careful handling of high‑value furnishings and artwork, and detailed documentation of received goods, while maintaining clear communication with design teams and project managers.The expanded services build on the company’s established White Glove Moving Service , which emphasizes meticulous packing, protection of property and finishes, and professional on‑site conduct. For design projects, this approach extends to staged deliveries, coordinated install days, and tailored support for model homes, spec homes, second homes, and full‑home furnishing packages from Destin and 30A to the greater Gulf Coast region.Licensed and insured in accordance with Florida law and backed by Google Guaranteed status, Emerald Coast Moving & Storage positions its design logistics program as a turnkey resource for firms seeking a reliable local partner to manage the physical side of their projects. Estimates are available on a 24/7/365 basis, with extended operating hours aimed at accommodating demanding construction and installation schedules.About Emerald Moving & Storage : Emerald Moving & Storage, also known as Emerald Coast Moving & Storage, is a professional moving, packing, and storage company serving Florida’s Emerald Coast. The company provides high‑quality, full‑service moving solutions tailored to the specific needs of each customer, with an emphasis on reducing the stress of moving through caring, professional movers and drivers. Licensed and insured in accordance with Florida law and Google Guaranteed, Emerald Moving & Storage underscores its commitment to legitimacy, safety, and consumer confidence.The company is led by Tim, a moving and storage professional with more than nine years of industry experience. Beginning his career as a mover while in college, Tim was ranked the number‑one mover nationwide for a previous employer based on customer reviews before founding Emerald Moving & Storage. Under his leadership, the business focuses on going above and beyond rather than cutting corners, providing meticulous care for clients’ belongings, and maintaining a reputation built on professionalism, reliability, responsiveness, and customer‑centric service.Operating with extended hours and offering 24/7/365 availability for estimates, Emerald Moving & Storage is structured to meet the needs of residents, businesses, and the regional design community along the Emerald Coast.ContactMedia Contact: Public Relations Department info@emeraldcoastmoving.com https://emeraldcoastmoving.com/

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