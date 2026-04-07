Passport Sports Launches Youth Baseball Dominican Republic Program

The Dominican Beisbol Experience™ by Passport Sports.

New company founded by industry veteran offers fully-managed international youth baseball trips to the Dominican Republic for teams and organizations.

When our players step onto a field there, they compete against kids who have been training their entire lives — not for a scholarship, not for a ranking — just for the pure love of the game.” — Brennen Flores

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passport Sports , a new youth sports travel company dedicated to transformative international baseball experiences, has officially launched with a singular mission: take youth baseball teams from across the United States and Canada to the place where the game beats loudest — the Dominican Republic.Founded by Brennen Flores, a former collegiate baseball player and youth sports industry veteran, Passport Sports is built around a core belief that sports, at their best, change lives far beyond the field."After six-plus years helping run some of the largest baseball events in the world, I saw a real gap," said Flores. "Tournaments were getting more expensive and more repetitive, but offering players less real development and less real life experience. I wanted to build something different — something that uses the game to open up the world for these kids."THE DOMINICAN BEISBOL EXPERIENCE : YOUTH BASEBALL IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLICPassport Sports' flagship offering is the Dominican Beisbol Experience™ — a premium, fully-managed six-day youth baseball trip to the Dominican Republic for teams and organizations. Trips are designed for coaches, athletic directors, and team leaders seeking an international baseball experience that goes far beyond a typical tournament.Each trip includes competitive games against top local Dominican academies and prospect teams matched to the visiting team's skill level; cultural immersion including a tour of the Colonial Zone (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), local meals, music, and authentic community experiences; community service including equipment donations to local youth; elite facilities at pro-caliber complexes and historic fields; and full logistics management with private transportation, premium resort lodging, a dedicated on-the-ground coordinator available 24/7, and all meals included.Trips are available for Thanksgiving 2026, Winter Holidays 2026, and Spring Break 2027, with custom dates available year-round.WHY THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC FOR YOUTH BASEBALL?The Dominican Republic produces more Major League Baseball players per capita than anywhere else on earth. Its baseball academies — run by virtually every Major League team — attract the most dedicated young players from across the island. Passport Sports has spent years building relationships with these academies and local organizations, ensuring visiting teams are matched with authentic, high-caliber competition in a safe, structured environment."In the DR, baseball isn't something you do after school," said Flores. "It's what you wake up thinking about. It's how communities connect. It's how dreams are built. When our players step onto a field there, they compete against kids who have been training their entire lives — not for a scholarship, not for a ranking — just for the pure love of the game. That changes something in a player.""The real magic doesn't happen on the scoreboard," Flores added. "It happens after the final out, when a kid from Colorado and a kid from Santo Domingo realize they both love this game the same way — even if they can't say a word to each other."A FOUNDATION BUILT ON EXPERIENCEFlores launched Passport Sports after more than six years running youth baseball events, combined with extensive travel to the Dominican Republic since 2019 and deep relationships built across the island. Passport Sports partners with leading local academies, resort properties, and transportation providers. Safety is non-negotiable: all ground transportation is private, accommodations are vetted and premium, and every trip includes a dedicated on-the-ground coordinator."We treat every athlete like our own kid," said Flores. "Coaches and parents trust us with their players. We take that seriously."ABOUT PASSPORT SPORTSPassport Sports is a youth sports travel company based in Windsor, Colorado, dedicated to creating transformative international baseball experiences for teams and organizations. Passport Sports delivers fully-managed youth baseball trips to the Dominican Republic combining elite competition, cultural immersion, and community service. Trips are now enrolling for Thanksgiving 2026, Winter Holidays 2026, and Spring Break 2027.For more information, visit passport-sports.com or start planning at passport-sports.com/plan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.