SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU MCL 50th Logo KAZU Logo Sarabeth Berman, CEO, American Journalism Project American Journalism Project

Local Journalism is in Crisis: We All Should be Paying Attention!

Local journalism is the key to an informed citizenry and provides the tools to safeguard a healthy democracy.” — Sarabeth Berman, CEO, American Journalism Project

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project. The American Journalism Project, a venture philanthropy dedicated to rebuilding local news, has raised more than $250 million and built a portfolio of over 50 nonprofit local news organizations serving 100 communities across 37 states. The organization supports the launch of new nonprofit newsrooms and invests in the growth of existing ones. Since joining AJP in 2020, as its first CEO, she has helped shape the national response to the crisis in local journalism. In 2023, Fast Company recognized AJP as one of the most innovative media companies.Sarabeth’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, Columbia Journalism Review, and The Chronicle of Philanthropy, among other outlets. Her commentary also appears on PBS NewsHour and Bloomberg News.Previously, Sarabeth was Global Head of Public Affairs at Teach For All, a network of education enterprises. She spent seven years in China, where she helped build Teach For China and managed a contemporary dance company led by Artistic Director Willy Tsao. She was a Henry Luce Scholar based in Hong Kong. She is a member of the advisory council for the Center for Democracy & Technology and serves on the Steering Committee for Rebuild Local News.For more information about the American Journalism Project go to: https://www.theajp.org ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times," explains Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

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