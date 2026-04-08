RemodelTrends Data Reveals Stark Contrast in Hillsborough County Reconstruction After Hurricanes Ian and Milton

New analysis of 70,000 building permits reveals a large gap between hurricane damage and actual repairs — even with $709m in recovery funds received by county.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hillsborough County received $709 million in federal disaster recovery funds after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. But building permit data tells a different story about what's happening on the ground: in the month Hurricane Milton struck, the entire county filed just 12 roofing permits. Total roofing investment dropped 59%. The expected post-hurricane repair surge never came.That's a stark departure from recent history. When Hurricane Ian hit the same county 25 months earlier, the response was immediate. December 2022 alone saw $104 million in roofing permits — 29 times the normal monthly baseline.The finding comes from RemodelTrends.com, a permit intelligence platform tracking building permit activity across 31 counties in 17 states. The report analyzed 69,979 permits representing $31.7 billion in declared project valuations filed in Hillsborough County between April 2019 and March 2026.The Repair GapHurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane after briefly reaching Category 5 intensity over the Gulf. Tampa Bay experienced significant storm surge, flooding, and widespread wind damage. Federal agencies confirmed the severity with hundreds of millions in aid.Yet the damage isn't showing up in permits. After Hurricane Ian in September 2022, roofing investment surged 49% in three months. Average cost per permit jumped from $37,000 to $55,000. After Milton in October 2024, the opposite happened — just 12 permits filed, a 59% drop in investment, and no recovery surge in any subsequent month.RemodelTrends estimates 1,982 roofs that would have been replaced under normal conditions between 2022 and 2025 were not — a growing inventory of vulnerable structures heading into future hurricane seasons.Where the Money Isn't GoingThe data points to Florida's property insurance crisis as the primary driver. Between 2021 and 2024, roofing permits fell 63% while average per-permit costs rose 61%. A roof replacement that cost $12,000 in 2020 now runs $20,000 to $25,000. Materials are up 35–40%. Labor costs in the Tampa metro are up 18–22%. Meanwhile, insurance premiums have surged, deductibles have increased, and multiple carriers have exited the Florida market entirely.The result: homeowners who need roof repairs after a hurricane increasingly cannot afford them — even when federal disaster funds are available. The money is flowing into the county, but the permits show it isn't reaching rooftops.Tools for HomeownersRemodelTrends offers two free tools designed to help homeowners make data-driven decisions using real permit records from their area. The Remodel Cost Checker lets homeowners enter a project type, location, and contractor quote to see how it compares to what neighbors have actually paid. In a market where roofing costs have risen 61% in three years, the tool helps distinguish a fair price from an inflated one — critical when insurance payouts may not cover current replacement costs. The Move or Remodel Calculator helps homeowners answer a bigger question: is it worth investing $20,000-plus in a roof replacement, or does selling make more financial sense? The tool compares the total cost of staying and remodeling against selling and moving using local permit data and real estate metrics.A Pattern Beyond RoofingThe hurricane analysis is one of five white papers published by RemodelTrends as part of its Hillsborough County series. Additional reports cover the county's $31.7 billion remodeling market, the collapse of solar adoption, a shift from outdoor living to kitchen and bath renovations, and a roofing inflation squeeze that has priced many homeowners out of critical maintenance.About RemodelTrendsRemodelTrends.com tracks building permit data across 31 counties in 17 states, transforming public permit records into market intelligence for homeowners, contractors, real estate professionals, and researchers. The full " Two Hurricanes, One County, Two Very Different Aftermaths " report is available at remodeltrends.com.Media Contact:Aaron Butler, FounderRemodelTrends.comcontact@remodeltrends.com

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