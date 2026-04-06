From 50 Years of Silence to #1 Amazon Best Seller & New Release

Amazon #1 Best Seller in Self-Help for Abuse Amazon #1 Best Seller in Inner Child Shatttering Silence: A Story of Survival, Justice and The Power of Telling the Truth

Sued by Her Own Brother After Revealing Childhood Sexual Abuse. She Fought Back. Countersued. And Won. Now She Tells Her Story.

Her victory became more than legal vindication—it became a powerful message: your voice matters, and the truth is worth fighting for.” — Jessica Buchanan, Founder at Soul Speak Press

CHARLOTTE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darlene Lekowski ’s debut memoir, Shattering Silence : A Story of Survival, Justice, and the Power of Telling the Truth, launched on Amazon on April 2, 2026, immediately achieved Amazon Best Seller status across multiple categories: #1 Amazon Best Seller in Self-Help for Abuse• #1 Amazon Best Seller in Inner Child• #1 New Release in Sociology Books on Abuse• #1 New Release in Abusive Family Relationships• Top New Release in Inner Child, Child Abuse, and Abuse Self-HelpMore than a memoir, this story is already drawing national attention—fueled by the real-life legal battle behind it—especially during National Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month.After publicly revealing the childhood sexual abuse she endured from her two oldest brothers, Lekowski was sued by one in an attempt to silence her again. She fought back, countersued, and in February 2024, a jury ruled in her favor.Shattering Silence is an unflinching account of the lasting impact of childhood sibling sexual trauma and abuse (SSTA). Beginning with a seemingly idyllic childhood that is fractured at age seven, Lekowski traces the ripple effects of abuse across five decades—through relationships, identity, motherhood, and career—while carrying a secret that shaped every part of her life. It’s a story of what happens after silence—and what it takes to shatter it.“Darlene’s story is a powerful reminder that behind every case is a human being—and that justice requires both legal skill and compassion. Her courage to stand in her truth is exactly why the legal system exists,” said Jeff Kuykendal, Attorney, MGC Law Firm.“Her victory became more than legal vindication—it became a powerful message: your voice matters, and the truth is worth fighting for,” said Jessica Buchanan, Founder at Soul Speak Press.Published by Soul Speak Press, a boutique publishing company dedicated to amplifying the stories of women who have been through something, now know something, and can teach us something, Shattering Silence continues the press’s mission of transforming lived experiences into meaningful impact.ABOUT THE AUTHORDarlene Lekowski is an Amazon #1 best-selling author, speaker, and business leader who transformed decades of silence into a powerful platform for truth, healing, and advocacy.After fifty years of silence surrounding the Sibling Sexual Trauma and Abuse (SSTA) she endured as a child, Darlene found her voice and chose to stand in her truth—ultimately prevailing in a civil lawsuit brought against her by her own brother.Her memoir, Shattering Silence: A Story of Survival, Justice and the Power of Telling the Truth—an Amazon Best Seller in multiple categories—is available in all formats, including audiobook in her own voice.Today, Darlene delivers powerful keynotes to corporate, leadership, and survivor audiences, inspiring individuals to reclaim their voice, let go, and live forward with courage, resilience, and agency.Lekowski lives in the Charlotte, North Carolina area with her husband, Tom, and is the proud mother of three adult children.Shattering Silence: A Story of Survival, Justice and The Power of Telling The TruthBy Darlene Lekowski with Jess GreenwoodPublished and distributed by Soul Speak PressAn imprint of Merack PublishingReleased: April 2, 2026 | $19.99 | Paperback | ISBN: 978-1-958472-41-5Also Available as a Kindle ebook, Hardcover and Audiobook (with Darlene Lekowski narrating)

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