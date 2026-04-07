Sharifah Husna and Juliana Evans Lead Qalbox's New Micro-Drama Series 'Light in Transit', Now Streaming on Muslim Pro

New Micro-Drama Series, now Streaming on Qalbox by Muslim Pro Che Puan Juliana Evans stars as Ally, who has quietly drifted from her faith — until the day she finds an unclaimed Quran at the café where she works. Something calls her to open it. Sharifah Husna stars as Noura, who is searching for a Quran that has gone missing — one that was a gift from her late mother, making its loss feel like a second grief.

10-episode series follows a Qur'an passed between strangers as Malaysian audiences shift toward short-form storytelling

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muslim Pro, the world's leading Islamic lifestyle platform, today announces the full availability of Light in Transit on Qalbox, its streaming platform. The 10-episode micro-drama series — now accessible to Muslim Pro users worldwide via the Muslim Pro app — arrives as Malaysian audiences increasingly turn to short-form, mobile-first content for meaningful everyday viewing.Sharifah Husna leads the series as Noura, a woman juggling the pressures of home, work, and friendship — all while searching for a Qur'an that has gone missing. The Qur'an is not just a possession; it was a gift from her late mother, making its absence feel like a second loss. As her faith is tested again and again across the series, we watch Noura choose, each time, to hold on.Che Puan Juliana Evans plays Aaliyah, a woman who has quietly drifted from her faith, until the day she finds an unclaimed Qur'an at the café where she works. Keeping it safe while waiting for its owner to return, something compels her to open it and read. From that moment, signs begin appearing in her life in ways she cannot easily dismiss, and a journey she did not plan for begins to unfold.Together, the two storylines form the emotional core of Light in Transit: one woman trying not to let go, and another slowly finding her way back.Light in Transit was produced in collaboration with Creative Stew , an award-winning Malaysian production house. The series adopts a restrained, intimate storytelling approach — focused on small, recognisable moments that reflect real-life experience rather than heightened drama, and designed for mobile-first audiences seeking content that fits naturally into their day.MALAYSIA'S SHIFT TOWARDS SHORT-FORM CONTENTThe series arrives at a moment when viewing habits in Malaysia are visibly changing. According to a 2025 report by Hashmeta, short-form video has become the dominant content format in Malaysia, generating 2.4x higher engagement than static content, with platforms like TikTok alone accounting for nearly 39 hours of user time per month — reflecting a strong and growing preference for bite-sized, algorithm-driven content consumed throughout the day.This behavioural shift is reshaping how stories are told globally. Platforms such as iQIYI have reported growing demand for micro-dramas with higher completion rates and stronger repeat viewing compared to traditional long-form content, particularly among Gen-Z and millennial audiences. "We're seeing how audiences today engage with content in shorter, more intentional moments," said Nafees Khundker, CEO & Group Managing Director of Bitsmedia."We're proud to embrace this format for the Muslim Pro community, creating stories that are not only accessible and relevant, but deeply meaningful in the way they connect with everyday lives."Light in Transit is available now on Qalbox by Muslim Pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.