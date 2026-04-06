NJ Father–Daughter Duo Debut an Amazon #1 New Release Children’s Book; 1st Stop on Book Tour in Lakewood, NJ

April 11th Book Signing Information at Leisure Village's Dorchester LIbrary in Lakewood, NJ Front Cover of "Seasons: A Child's Perspective" Alice Catherine and father and award-winning children's author, Tom Tracy

9 year-old author's first book, "Seasons: A Child’s Perspective", goes viral; Book signing with Q&A on 4/11 in Ocean County, NJ

It was the most exciting thing in my life. Even when you think you can't do something, just keep trying! I am very proud of myself.” — Alice Catherine

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nine year old 3rd grader and debut author, Alice Catherine, with her father, Tom Tracy – an award-winning children’s book author, independent publisher, and NJ licensed clinical social worker, have released their first collaborative project: "Seasons: A Child’s Perspective" . The book launched on March 22, 2026 - a date with special meaning, as it also marks the anniversary of Alice Catherine’s adoption. Within two days of the book’s release, it earned Amazon’s coveted #1 New Release badge, an extraordinary achievement for any debut author, let alone one still in elementary school."Seasons: A Child’s Perspective" is a lyrical, rhyming celebration of the details that define each season as can only be seen through the eyes of a child. Beneath the beauty of nature’s seasonal transformation, however, lies the book’s deeper message – while the seasons may change, family remains the constant that makes every moment meaningful.“This story is a reminder that children often see what adults overlook,” says Tom Tracy. “Alice Catherine has always had a gift for capturing joy in the everyday. By helping her bring this poem to life as a published book, she has also given me the gift of joy; it has been a complete honor to nurture her talent and do this project with her.”"Even though it was hard, it was the most exciting thing in my life," says Alice Catherine. "Even when you think you can't do something, just keep trying! I am very proud of myself."Alice Catherine's teachers and the administrators of her current school, Erial Elementary in Gloucester Township, NJ, have been wildly supportive and are, in fact, actively exploring opportunities of how to include the book in future fund-raising events. Alice Catherine gratefully acknowledges her teachers and recognizes that Mrs. Howe, Ms. Freeman, Mrs. Luke, and Mrs. Thilo have all been part of her journey and have helped her develop the necessary skills and build the confidence to accomplish this goal.The project also reflects the profound impact that parents can have on their children's own beliefs about their talents and capabilities. Tracy believes that children’s voices deserve to be heard and amplified. "Seasons: A Child’s Perspective" is an example of that belief in practice. In Alice Catherine's own words, she and her father have an "unbreakable bond" and together, they have created a charming book for children that is certain to be loved by all.Alice Catherine and Tom Tracy will be participating in a Book Fair organized by Dorchester Library at Leisure Village in Lakewood, NJ on April 11 where they will be signing books and hosting a Q&A session. This is the book’s first stop on its local book tour.ABOUT the Book Tour StopLeisure Village Book Fair📍 Dorchester Library - Buckingham HallLeisure Village19 Buckingham Drive, Lakewood, NJ🗓️ Saturday, April 11⏰ 10:00 AM – 3:00 PMFree admissionBook quantities are limited and will be signed on a first come, first served basis.ABOUT the AuthorAlice Catherine, age 9, is a Principal’s List third grade student at Erial Elementary in Gloucester Township, NJ. She loves to reading, volunteering at her community’s local animal shelter – Second Chance Ranch, and exploring the outdoors. "Seasons: A Child’s Perspective" is her debut publication.Learn more at: www.tomtracybooks.com/Seasons ABOUT Tom Tracy Books Tom Tracy is an award winning children’s book author and the founder of Tom Tracy Books - a mission driven independent publishing initiative dedicated to uplifting diverse voices, celebrating family, and creating stories that help children feel seen, valued, and loved.Learn more at: www.tomtracybooks.com ABOUT Dorchester Library & the Book FairLeisure Village, founded in 1963 by Robert Schmertz (former co-owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics NBA teams), is recognized as the oldest established 55-and-over community in New Jersey. The community houses Dorchester Library, which began in 1969 with an initial collection of 3,000 books that were donated and processed by fifty volunteers.On April 11 & 12, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Dorchester Library will host the inaugural Leisure Village Book Fair at Buckingham Hall, with the goal of establishing this as an annual event and fundraising campaign. Two dozen local authors from across New Jersey will be on site for meet and greets, dedicated Q&A sessions, photo ops, and will offer autographed copies of their books for sale.Contact: Liz QuattrocchiEmail: olvmainlibrary@gmail.comPhone: 732-890-0162MORE ABOUT Tom Tracy BooksOur Website www.tomtracybooks.com Awards: 2025 Eric Hoffer Grand Prize Finalist, Firebird Book Awards, Purple Dragonfly, Reader's Favorite Award, Indie BRAG Award, Golden Wizard, Literary Titan

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