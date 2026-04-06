Tony Sanneh Joins National Soccer Hall of Fame for Class of 2026

U.S. Soccer standout and community leader honored for historic playing career

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Sanneh will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on May 1 as part of its Class of 2026. Sanneh’s induction recognizes a career of extraordinary contributions to American soccer, and an impact that continues to expand through The Sanneh Foundation.

A Minnesota native and one of the first African Americans to play in a major European soccer league, Sanneh had a 15-year professional career that spanned the seminal years of Major League Soccer, the German Bundesliga, and the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), where he earned 43 international caps.

Sanneh is widely remembered by fans throughout the world for his incredible performances during the United States’ historic 2002 FIFA World Cup run, playing every minute as the team advanced to the quarterfinals. He also helped the USMNT begin its era of regional dominance, capturing the 2005 CONCACAF Gold Cup title. His impact on U.S. soccer is also deeply tied to his time with D.C. United in the beginning of Major League Soccer (MLS). Sanneh scored a goal in each of the first two MLS Cups helping D.C. United to back-to-back Championships (1996,1997), as well as victories in the 1996 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 1997 Supporters’ Shield.

Building on his domestic success, Sanneh became a pioneer for African American players, signing with Hertha Berlin of the German Bundesliga and competing against European giants such as FC Barcelona and Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League. He later transferred to FC Nürnberg, one of Germany’s traditional giants, before returning to the MLS to win an Open Cup with the Chicago Fire. Sanneh finished his illustrious playing career as a member of the L.A. Galaxy, 2099 MLS Cup Finalists.

Upon retirement, Sanneh immediately committed himself fully to making a social impact in the community with The Sanneh Foundation, a nonprofit serving youth and families through programs that expand learning opportunities, promote health and wellness, and foster inclusive communities.

Sanneh is unique in his entry to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, because few inductees are as well known for both their achievements on the field and for their social impact off. His foundation has been recognized for innovation with free sports camps, academic support and mentorship, food distribution, and workforce and human development programs. The organization has grown from one program in 2010 and a total budget of $60,000 to six programs and a yearly budget of over $10 million, serving thousands of children and families each year across Minnesota.

Tony himself is considered a global expert and social sector leader, with the ability to build a nonprofit model that meets the needs of diverse communities with new funding sources, creative partnerships, and scalable programming. In 2018, he won the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Sports Award, which honors one athlete per year for their best-in-class use of sport to make communities healthier and more equitable places to live, learn, work, and play.

Sanneh also serves as a Sports Envoy on behalf of the SportsUnited Division of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. In this capacity, he has worked in Cyprus, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Malaysia, and Bolivia to further American cultural values of gender equity and respect for diversity. Following the Hall-of-Fame induction, he will be traveling to Tajikistan for a week of fostering youth leadership through soccer. This Sports Envoy program will engage over 200 youth athletes (ages 14–22), including girls, coaches, and community leaders.

“Being recognized by the National Soccer Hall of Fame is an incredible honor,” said Sanneh. “As a player, I always wanted to perform at the highest levels and help others reach their potential.”

“I am equally proud of what we’ve sustainably built for youth and families off the field. Despite the challenges, The Sanneh Foundation has never shrunk, and we continue to serve more kids and more communities every day. This honor is for everyone who’s been part of that journey.”

Sanneh’s journey — from world-class athlete to a social innovator and nonprofit leader — reflects a rare combination of vision, adaptability, and community connection. His work continues to redefine how athletes can lead, serve, and build lasting impact far beyond the game.

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More About The Sanneh Foundation

Founded in 2003 by former U.S. Men’s National Team player Tony Sanneh, The Sanneh Foundation is a Saint Paul–based nonprofit with the mission to Empower Youth, Improve Lives, and Unite Communities through education, health, and programs that advance diversity, equity, and well-being. Learn more at www.thesannehfoundation.org.

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