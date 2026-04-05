Eng. Anas Al-Hamid highlights 'Coming for Umrah' campaign achievements serving millions of pilgrims and visitors

AL MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aiming to seamlessly guide millions of pilgrims through their spiritual journey, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially spotlighted its comprehensive "Coming for Umrah" (Jay Lil Umrah) campaign at the Umrah and Ziarah Forum 2026. Eng. Anas Nasser Al-Hamid, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication (Awareness and Media), detailed the initiative's success, noting it was developed in collaboration with over 100 partners to answer every question a pilgrim might have from airport arrival to departure.The multilingual campaign is designed with simplicity in mind, providing accessible guidance on transportation, accommodation, performing rituals, and visiting enrichment sites. Al-Hamid emphasized that the initiative is a cornerstone of the Ministry's broader goal to elevate the quality of the pilgrim experience. Following the celebration of the campaign's first edition at the forum, the Ministry plans to expand its reach and impact for the upcoming season.This focus on enhanced pilgrim awareness comes at a time of unprecedented growth for the sector. Al-Hamid highlighted that the Kingdom welcomed 18 million Umrah pilgrims in 2025. To support this expanding capacity, the ongoing forum has already seen the signing of over 5,000 agreements across transport, catering, and hospitality sectors, proving its status as the premier platform for advancing global Umrah services.

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