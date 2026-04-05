Emlak Konut Enters the Saudi Market Chairman Ertan Keles Unveils Luxury 'Hayat Makkah' Project at Umrah and Ziarah Forum

AL MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking its first-ever participation at the Umrah and Ziarah Forum, Emlak Konut, Turkey's largest real estate development company, has announced a major expansion into the Saudi Arabian market. Chairman Ertan KELEŞ officially introduced the company's inaugural Saudi venture, the "Hayat Makkah" project, designed to serve both residents and visiting pilgrims. This strategic move highlights the company's commitment to elevating accommodation standards during the busy Hajj season.Located in the prestigious Mecca Gate zone on the city's western edge, Hayat Makkah will feature 1,014 premium villas. These highly anticipated properties will range from 150 to 5,000 square meters, offering world-class design and construction. Keles noted that the forum provided an invaluable opportunity to gather direct feedback from stakeholders to perfectly tailor the project to the region's unique hospitality needs.Founded in 1953, Emlak Konut brings over seven decades of comprehensive real estate expertise to the Kingdom. With a proven track record of developing and delivering approximately 100,000 units nationwide across Turkey, the industry giant is well-positioned to make a significant impact in Saudi Arabia. Keles also teased future expansions, revealing that negotiations are currently underway with housing authorities and private partners for a second project, while a third major development is being planned for the Jeddah area.

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