ArrayPatch Ltd Announces Acquisition of Microneedle Patch Drug Delivery Technology for Delivery of Peptides

Waleed Faisal, CEO and Co-Founder

New IP acquisition positions ArrayPatch to enter high-growth peptide therapeutics markets, including diabetes and metabolic disorders.

CORK, CO. CORK, IRELAND, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArrayPatch Ltd, a biotech company developing innovative microneedle-based therapeutics, today announced the acquisition from Vitropep of intellectual property and associated know‑how for the delivery of peptides via dissolving microneedle patches. The strategic acquisition expands the company’s drug delivery offering, complementing its existing DerMap technology - a dissolving, polymer-free, microneedle patch drug delivery platform.

The acquired technology is designed to maximise the peptide loading capacity in the patch while improving stability. It therefore enhances the Company’s ability to pursue delivery solutions for a broader range of therapeutic peptides that have traditionally faced challenges with patient acceptance, stability, or systemic absorption. Positive pre-clinical proof‑of‑concept studies with a number of different peptides have already been generated which supports their efficient delivery through painless microneedle patches. Peptides stand at the forefront of therapies addressing global health challenges like diabetes, obesity, oncology and cardiovascular disease.

“We are excited to bring the Vitropep peptide microneedle patch delivery technology into the ArrayPatch platform to expand our capability to develop improved peptide therapeutics,” said Waleed Faisal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ArrayPatch. “This acquisition strengthens our technology base and complements the advances we have already made in painless microneedle patch delivery. With promising proof‑of‑concept data already achieved with a number of peptides we believe the combined technology creates meaningful opportunities to develop next‑generation peptide therapies offering improved delivery and patient experience.”

ArrayPatch Ltd was the winner of the InterTradeIreland all-island Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition 2025, winner of the 2023 IDEATE Ireland competition and Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Irish Pharma Awards.

About ArrayPatch Ltd

ArrayPatch is a biotech company based in Cork, Ireland, developing next-generation microneedle-based therapeutics. Its DerMap™ platform harnesses polymer-free dissolving microneedles to deliver therapeutic agents directly to target tissues in a painless and efficient manner. The company’s lead program, ITZ-DerMap™, is designed to address the significant unmet medical need in onychomycosis (nail fungus), with additional applications under development for skin cancer, diabetes, weight loss and migraine. ArrayPatch was spun out from University College Cork and has secured significant non-dilutive funding and industry recognition to support its development strategy. For more information, please visit www.array-patch.com

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