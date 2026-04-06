Hydrogen Aviation Organizes 7th International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2026)- Call Now Open for Abstracts

7th International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2026)

Global experts invited to contribute to the world’s leading hydrogen aviation platform - International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC)

As we bring IHAC under the Hydrogen Aviation platform, we are creating a stronger, more connected global ecosystem to accelerate innovation and turn hydrogen-powered flight into a commercial reality.” — Hydrogen Aviation

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen Aviation is pleased to announce the Call for Abstracts for the 7th International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC 2026), scheduled to take place online on 3rd September 2026.

Recognised as the world’s first conference exclusively dedicated to hydrogen in aviation, IHAC continues to lead global discussions on the role of hydrogen in enabling a cleaner and more sustainable aviation sector.

Following the success of six previous editions held between 2020 and 2025, IHAC 2026 will once again bring together industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, OEMs, airports, and technology innovators to explore cutting-edge developments, opportunities, and challenges in hydrogen-powered aviation.

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Call for Abstracts Now Open

Professionals, researchers, and innovators are invited to submit abstracts for speaking opportunities at IHAC 2026. Selected speakers will deliver a 20-minute presentation (including Q&A) to a global audience of experts and stakeholders.

Abstract submissions should include:

• Title of the presentation

• Presenter’s name and affiliation

• A concise abstract (maximum ~300 words)

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IHAC 2026 will cover a wide range of topics shaping the future of hydrogen aviation, including:

• Hydrogen-powered aircraft and propulsion systems

• Fuel cells, hydrogen turbines, and hybrid-electric technologies

• Sustainable aviation fuels and hydrogen carrier fuels

• Airport infrastructure, hydrogen production, storage, and refuelling

• Hydrogen safety, certification, and regulatory frameworks

• Ground support equipment and hydrogen-powered airport systems

• Emerging applications including drones, air taxis, and airships

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Important Dates

• Abstract Submission Deadline: 24 April 2026

• Notification of Acceptance: 29 May 2026

• Final Presentation Submission: 31 July 2026

• Conference Date: 3 September 2026

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IHAC 2026 will be delivered as a fully online event, enabling broad international participation and real-time engagement via live sessions.

The conference provides a unique opportunity to:

• Showcase research and innovations

• Engage with global hydrogen aviation experts

• Exchange ideas and foster collaborations

• Contribute to the decarbonisation of aviation

All accepted presentations will be published in the IHAC 2026 conference proceedings, subject to author consent.

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Registration and Participation

Early registration is now open, with virtual attendance options available for global participants.

For abstract submission, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit:

https://www.hydrogen-aviation.com/ihac

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Sponsorship & Collaboration Opportunities

IHAC 2026, now hosted under the Hydrogen Aviation company, offers a unique platform for organisations to position themselves at the forefront of the rapidly evolving hydrogen aviation sector. A range of tailored sponsorship opportunities are available, enabling companies to showcase their technologies, solutions, and thought leadership to a highly targeted global audience of industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators.

In addition to sponsorship, IHAC 2026 invites collaboration across the hydrogen aviation value chain, offering opportunities to engage through joint initiatives, technical sessions, and industry discussions. Sponsors and partners benefit from strong visibility, direct access to key decision-makers, and a meaningful role in shaping the future of zero-emission aviation.

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About IHAC

Established in 2020, the International Hydrogen Aviation Conference (IHAC) is widely recognised as the world’s first dedicated platform focused exclusively on the use of hydrogen in aviation. Since its inception, IHAC has evolved into a leading global forum, successfully delivering six annual conferences that have brought together industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen-powered flight. Over the years, the platform has played a pivotal role in shaping early dialogue, fostering cross-sector collaboration, and highlighting breakthrough technologies across the hydrogen aviation value chain. Building on this strong legacy, IHAC is now transitioning to the Hydrogen Aviation platform, creating a unified global hub to further strengthen engagement, expand its international reach, and drive the next phase of innovation and commercialisation in zero-emission aviation.

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About Hydrogen Aviation

Hydrogen Aviation is a dedicated global platform established to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a transformative solution for aviation decarbonisation. It brings together the entire hydrogen aviation ecosystem - including aircraft developers, fuel cell and hydrogen technology providers, airports, policymakers, researchers, and investors - under one unified umbrella. The platform serves as a central hub for industry collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strategic alignment, supporting the development and deployment of hydrogen-powered aircraft and enabling infrastructure.

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Contact:

Hydrogen Aviation Limited

Web: https://www.hydrogen-aviation.com/

Email: info@hydrogen-aviation.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hydrogenaviation/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068161266046

Twitter: https://x.com/HYAviation

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/h2aviation/

IHAC

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