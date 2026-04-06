InfrOS Announces Strategic Partnerships and Launch of Self-Serve Platform for Cloud Architecture

New partnership with EY and a self-serve platform enable faster, automated cloud architecture design with reduced cost, complexity, and uncertainty.

Our mission is to eliminate complexity from cloud architecture and allow teams to build optimized environments in minutes instead of weeks ” — InfrOS team

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfrOS announced a strategic partnership with EY alongside the launch of its new self-serve platform, marking a major step toward simplifying and automating cloud architecture design for enterprises and developers alike.What Is Being AnnouncedThe company has been expanding its ecosystem through strategic partnerships, including a long-standing collaboration with BDO, followed by a more recent partnership with EY. It has also engaged with HMS as a partner, particularly active in the Israeli market, further strengthening its regional footprint.InfrOS is seeing growing traction among Fortune 100 enterprises, alongside increasing engagement with leading global system integrators (GSIs), as organizations look to modernize and optimize complex cloud environments with proven, automated infrastructure design.At the same time, the company is introducing a self-serve platform that enables developers to independently access and test its technology, reducing reliance on lengthy sales cycles and enabling faster adoption.Why This Matters?These partnerships strengthen the company’s market position and credibility, signaling a shift from an emerging startup to a trusted enterprise player.At the same time, the self-serve platform introduces a bottom-up adoption model, allowing developers to explore and implement solutions with minimal risk and immediate value.For customers, this means faster access to powerful cloud architecture capabilities without traditional barriers to entry. For the industry, it reflects a broader move toward democratizing complex infrastructure decisions and reducing reliance on manual processes.Systems and Future IntegrationsWhile the platform currently operates independently, the company is developing a GitHub application that will scan codebases and automatically generate optimized cloud architectures to support them.This approach aims to fundamentally change how cloud environments are designed and maintained by integrating architecture intelligence directly into development workflows.How Does This Help Customers?The platform reduces what typically takes weeks of work into a streamlined, automated process.Instead of manually designing and implementing cloud architectures, teams can now generate pre-validated, benchmarked, and optimized solutions quickly, eliminating guesswork, improving efficiency, and reducing operational overhead.Unlike traditional approaches that rely on estimation, InfrOS emulates cloud environments in its sandbox, creating a full representation of the proposed architecture and testing it before deployment. This ensures that every recommendation is validated under real conditions.Proof Points and ImpactBased on existing customer data, the platform delivers measurable results:• 43% reduction in cloud costs• 63% faster deployment times• 95% reduction in cloud spend variabilityIn addition, what once required weeks of manual analysis can now be completed in minutes through automated architecture generation and validation.Vision and Market ContextThe company’s long-term vision is to replace the 40+ tools currently used to optimize cloud configurations by shifting the focus upstream.Rather than fixing inefficiencies after deployment, the platform is designed to build the right architecture from the start—pre-validating and benchmarking it before deployment, and continuously optimizing it as cloud environments evolve.Pricing, Availability, and AccessThe self-serve platform is now available, allowing developers to start using and testing the product immediately with minimal commitment and no upfront risk. No integration is required.Momentum and RecognitionInfrOS recently launched on Product Hunt , where it ranked #3 Product of the Day, highlighting strong early interest from the developer and tech community.You can explore the launch here:About InfrOSInfrOS is building the future of cloud architecture by automating design and optimization processes. By enabling organizations to create efficient, scalable, and cost-effective cloud environments from the outset, the company helps reduce complexity, improve performance, and adapt to the constantly evolving cloud landscape.

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