AdaptivLyfe Brings Inclusive Wellness to Disabled and Neurodivergent Communities

Inclusive wellness app AdaptivLyfe helps disabled and neurodivergent people with adaptive movement, mental health support, and accessible nutrition tools.

AdaptivLyfe is built for people whose lives do not match that assumption, and who deserve wellness tools designed with them in mind.” — Zach VanStory

GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many disabled and neurodivergent people, traditional wellness apps have signaled that their bodies, brains, and daily realities were an afterthought. AdaptivLyfe , a new inclusive wellness and health app from the nonprofit Lift Eachother Empowerment, has been created to send a different message: disabled and neurodivergent users are a primary audience, not an edge case.Founded by Nick Justice and Zach VanStory, Lift Eachother Empowerment focuses on community care and inclusive health. The AdaptivLyfe app, developed by Zach VanStory, is designed specifically for people with physical disabilities, autism , ADHD, sensory needs, and chronic health conditions who often cannot use mainstream wellness tools as intended.“Most wellness tools quietly assume a certain body, a certain brain, a certain kind of day,” said VanStory. “AdaptivLyfe is built for people whose lives do not match that assumption, and who deserve wellness tools designed with them in mind.”AdaptivLyfe supports physical, mental, and daily-life wellness in a single platform. Its adaptive movement options include wheelchair-friendly sessions, autism-adapted activities, and sensory-conscious experiences, all guided by an AI-powered planner that adjusts to a user’s abilities and goals. Users can log active sessions, track distance via GPS, and follow warm-ups and cool-downs curated for safety and accessibility In addition to movement, AdaptivLyfe offers guided meditations, a Body Doubling focus companion for ADHD and autistic users, and an AI-driven Self Care Genie that transforms daily schedules and three personal goals into a personalized self-care plan with reminders and check-ins. Nutrition features include meal logging, AI-based meal planning from pantry photos, and food image analysis to help users better understand the nutritional content of their meals.AdaptivLyfe is aligned with key principles of WCAG 2.1 Level AA accessibility standards widely used in accessible web and app design. Features such as screen reader support, high-contrast display options, adjustable font sizes, dyslexia-friendly typography, reduced motion preferences, and larger tap targets are integrated throughout the experience to support visual, cognitive, and motor accessibility.Lift Eachother Empowerment has also committed to maintaining a permanent public accessibility statement and to preserving critical accessibility features as the platform evolves. This commitment is part of the organization’s broader mission to improve digital access for disabled and neurodivergent communities.AdaptivLyfe is part of a larger effort by Lift Eachother Empowerment to create inclusive community spaces and resources for people of all abilities. Within the app, users can connect through community discussions, read stories and articles about disability and mental health, and explore a curated resource hub that highlights accessibility tips, local supports, and services related to health, well-being, and recovery.To reduce financial barriers, the nonprofit offers a robust free tier alongside the AdaptivLift scholarship program, which provides premium access at no cost for qualifying users. This financial-access model reflects the organization’s view that digital health and wellness tools should remain accessible regardless of income or medical expenses.

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